Instant Replay: 84

This series highlights our favorite music of the moment – discoveries we’ve made when we’re at home cooking or cleaning, at the office, or out and about. Classical or otherwise, old, new, or just really cool, these are the tracks we’ve had on repeat this month. Find a cumulative playlist at the end of this post. Happy listening!

Christopher Parkening, London Symphony Orchestra, Elmer Bernstein — Albéniz: La Vega

William Peacock

Given his reputation as one of the most widely performed composers for guitar, it can be easy to forget that Isaac Albéniz actually never penned a single note for the instrument — they are all arrangements from piano, Albéniz’s primary instrument and the instrument he composed for most. But whether it's with guitar or piano, his music has an undeniably compelling character that effortlessly evokes Spain at every turn.

A lesser-known work by Albéniz, “La Vega,” is one such piece that has been treated with the guitar/piano switcheroo, though in a slightly more involved manner. Originally composed as the second movement of a larger symphonic work titled “Alhambra,” intended to evoke its namesake in Granada, Albéniz didn’t get very far beyond this movement, and subsequently refined and reframed the piece as an individual piano work. In this form, it has since been adapted further by composer and guitarist Jack Marshall for classical guitarist Christopher Parkening as a sort of concertino for guitar, with ample support from the London Symphony as conducted by Elmer Bernstein on this recording. It may as well be the guitar concerto that Albéniz never wrote, and I can’t recommend it enough.

SASAMI — The Greatest

Julia Marcus

Like many folks, my New Year's resolution was to actually start going to the gym. So, I've been on the hunt for the perfect hype music! I heard SASAMI's album "Squeeze" a couple weeks ago, and since then I've been playing it every time I'm on the treadmill. This song in particular stays with me on and off the court:

Stan Rogers — Barrett's Privateers

Emily Marvosh

I’m not Canadian but I recently learned about the cultural touchstone that is Stan Rogers’s “Barrett’s Privateers,” and it is a powerful ear worm. There are enough verses (at least ninety!) for you to learn all the harmonies for the “audience participation” parts.

Yebba — The Age of Worry

Edyn-Mae Stevenson

I find myself coming back often to this John Mayer cover. Yebba's live vocals are as smooth as butter. Best listened to with the windows rolled down on a sunny Spring day.

William Claeson — Song for a New Beginning

Katie Ladrigan

I first heard this piece on a pair of favorite YouTube channels: Escape to Rural France and Brian's Life in France. Both document life in (of all places) France: the first rebuilding a ruined chateau, the second showing daily life and exploring the countryside with a bit of history along the way. These vlogs are really wonderful, breaths of fresh air in stressful and overwhelming times. Their creators both have gorgeously cinematic yet distinct styles to their videography and editing, complete with beautiful drone footage of the landscape. The channels are worth it on their own, but the bonus is the new music I've discovered through their soundtracks. This piece crops up regularly, and I listen to it on its own now, as the perfect balm whenever I feel stressed, just need to let it all go, and breathe.

Leningrad Symphony Orchestra, Alexander Dmitriev — Ravel: Mother Goose Suite

Liz Seitz

Recently, the BSO performed Ravel's glorious Mother Goose Suite and ever since I can't stop listening to it. Not only does it harken back to the innocence of childhood, but it is also incredibly profound. The last movement in particular never ceases to make me cry. There is something deeply moving in Ravel's music, and this piece shows the many sides of his soul. Ravel once wrote that he strove for perfection, which is, as he put it "unattainable." I think this piece is as close to perfection as it gets.

——————

Enjoy this month's picks below, or listen to the full Instant Replay playlists here.