Instant Replay: 086

This series highlights our favorite music of the moment – discoveries we’ve made when we’re at home cooking or cleaning, at the office, or out and about. Classical or otherwise, old, new, or just really cool, these are the tracks we’ve had on repeat this month. Find a cumulative playlist at the end of this post. Happy listening!

Kevin Puts — Marimba Concerto: I. Flowing

William Peacock

I cannot stop listening to Kevin Puts. When I first discovered Puts some years ago, I initially found his penchant for lyricism almost gratingly cloying, but then I heard his "Marimba Concerto". My goodness, what a piece. It is like if Mozart and Eric Whitacre collaborated on a marimba concerto, right after Mozart was told what the heck a marimba was. Puts even cites Mozart as an influence on the work, writing "I have always felt close to the key of E-flat [the key this work is in], due [to] its rich qualities and probably also to the many works of Mozart written in this key, in particular two of his piano concertos that served, in many ways, as a model for this concerto."

It is so propulsive, vivacious, and colorful, and so incredibly catchy that I truly cannot help myself from playing it over, and over, and over again. Puts will not be overlooked again by this music programmer.

bülow — Wind Down

Edyn-Mae Stevenson

I don't think bülow's debut album is getting enough hype, and I am here to rectify that situation in any way I can. This first track is so tender and disarming that I immediately feel my shoulders relax when it starts playing. Listen closely for those pseudo-steel drums between verses, it's like being underwater. I actually would like to wind down with you, bülow, thanks so much for asking.

Baccara — Yes Sir, I Can Boogie

Katie Ladrigan

Well, it's official. The World Cup is over, and I've got withdrawal symptoms -- mostly from our fabulous Scottish guests from way back in June. They were such an infectious riot of a good time! Anyone up for putting cones on statues' heads again? (Just seeing an orange cone in the street brings a smile to my face!) Our new friends across the pond also reminded me of the power of a good tune when you're feeling down and just need to shout along with the lads. This particular number gives me the energy to jump up and groove any time I need a boost. (For full effect, join the Tartan Army at Fenway as they bellow along !)

Konradsen — Hunt, Gather

Julia Marcus

I stumbled upon this album the other day while deep-cleaning my kitchen. I was locked in, headphones on, sorting through a small mountain of assorted tea bags when the title track came on. I was instantly struck by singer Jenny Marie Sabel's intimate, tender delivery.

David Rivera — La Huella

Elizabeth Seitz

A few months ago, I went to the Regatta Bar in Cambridge to hear the percussionist and vocalist David Rivera perform. He had a great band with him and really rocked the house! His music has been stuck in my head ever since. Recently, I was driving down Storrow Drive with the music blasting. It was sunny and warm in Boston (finally!) and the music was a perfect complement to Summer.

Melissa Ferrick — Til You’re Dead

Emily Marvosh

I saw Melissa Ferrick live the other night and I do feel very late to the party that is her charm and energy and vulnerable lyrics. This is an uptempo, ADHD version of something we’ve all experienced at one time or another: “don’t mess this up!”

Rubén Blades, Fania All Stars — Juan Pachanga

Isabella Claudio

When summer rolls around, I return to my roots. The sun is shining and the humidity is near unbearable, so there is one genre I consistently seek to embrace the season: Salsa. Growing up with salsa, there is always a tinge of nostalgia to every piece. "Juan Pachanga" is a unique part of the canon because it blends classic Caribbean beats and the innovations of the Fania Records musicians, with the smooth basslines of disco. It was the late 70s after all! This six-minute orchestration is a masterclass in brass; blaring horns laying down an eccentric melody. Rubén Blades' buttery voice guides us towards intricate solos; every instrument gets a chance to shine. "Juan Pachanga" is one of my quintessential summer tunes, and its larger-than-life attitude will always leave me breathless.

Phoebe Bridgers — Lost Boys

Phillip Jones

She's back. I've always thought that Phoebe Bridgers is inaccurately (sometimes by herself) labeled as a moody, melancholy, sad-sack. But to me, even her most morose melodies point towards an alternative. I feel vindicated listening to this new release, her first in six years, and her most genuinely hopeful. That said, he studio version mutes the emotional impact. The best way to experience "Lost Boys" is by watching, in order, two performances across two nights of the Tonight Show, here and here .

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You can enjoy this month's playlist below, or listen to the full Instant replay list here.