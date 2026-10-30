Instant Replay: 090

This series highlights our favorite music of the moment – discoveries we’ve made when we’re at home cooking or cleaning, at the office, or out and about. Classical or otherwise, old, new, or just really cool, these are the tracks we’ve had on repeat this month. Find a cumulative playlist at the end of this post. Happy listening!

Blue Heron — Guillaume Dufay: Ave maris stella

Liz Seitz

Recently, I saw a concert put on by the Blue Heron Renaissance Choir. I've always loved their work and loved the concert. Afterwards, I went back and listened to some of their works, especially the Dufay Motets album. One, "Ave maris stella," based on a medieval chant, is transformed by Dufay using fauxbourdon. Blue Heron sings it beautifully.

Sara Bareilles, Brandi Carlile — Salt Then Sour Then Sweet

Katie Ladrigan

I've long loved Sara Bareilles's writing and vocals, and the same for Brandi Carlile. Having the two sing together is sublime, and last year they finally recorded something together. With lyrics by the late Andrea Gibson, "Salt Then Sour Then Sweet" is a gentle reminder to feel all the things, both good and bad, because it's all part of it, isn't it? Life — a messy and wondrous world. Recommended setting for listening: crunching along in the colorful leaves and drinking in the world all around.

Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan — expectations

Philip Jones

Pop perfection, with a star performance by David Byrne in the music video . Ideal for the remaining days when you can roll the windows down on the highway and scream your lungs out.

Carly Rae Jepsen — Near or Far

Julia Marcus

I'm riding Kendall's wave from last month and bumping Carly Rae Jepsen's new album! This song is my fav at the moment, partially because it sounds like an interpolation of Erik Satie's Gymnopédie No. 1, and partially because the chorus is NASTY (in the best way)!

Ian McConnell — Podiatrist

Edyn-Mae Stevenson

I got to see Ian McConnell at The Middle East earlier this month and it might hold the record for silliest concert I’ve ever been to. Hearing a sold-out crowd sing along to this song with absolute sincerity was the perfect ending to the night.

Enjoy this month's picks below, or listen to the full Instant Replay list here.

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