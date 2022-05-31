"Isla Verde" by Omar Surillo

Interview with Omar Surillo

Brian McCreath I'm Brian McCreath at GBH in Boston with composer Omar Surillo here with El Puerto Rico, a project of MIFA. Thank you for being here. It's wonderful to have you and to hear your music as part of this project.

Omar Surillo Absolutely, thank you for having me.

Brian McCreath I'm so interested in the music that you've written because it's, first of all, very fun. It's very colorful, very energetic. And yet I also notice that you have a background with an amazing array of mentors and teachers. Some of the key names that just jumped out to me -- I mean, they're all great composers -- but some of the key names are Christopher Theofanidis and David Lang and Aaron Jay Kernis. Wonderful composers! And I wonder in your experience how those composers helped to pull the authentic voice from Omar, what it is that you received from them as you were learning your craft that allowed you to find your voice?

Omar Surillo One of the things that they're all really big on is the idea of being honest with yourself musically. You know, if you're writing something that you don't feel like it's completely honest, then there's some issues there. So I think that was really the biggest thing. And I remember it was actually David Lang who said this to me. We were drinking coffee outside of the Yale Library and we were just talking and he was basically asking me, "how's your semester going?" And it was a good conversation. We got into the topic of composition and I was sharing with him that I felt that there are certain things that I didn't feel comfortable doing or some other things that maybe I wish I hadn't done. And at the end of the conversation, he basically said, you really just have to be honest with yourself. And if you feel good about it, then who cares what anybody else thinks? You know what I mean? And hearing that from him really struck a chord on me. It's a very simple thing to say to someone, right? But you know, when he said that to me, I was like, "wow, he's really right."

Brian McCreath Your notes for Pitorro mentioned specifically drawing on memories. So I'm curious about your memories, especially of Puerto Rico, from your childhood. And with that honesty in mind, using the honesty that you were encouraged to use, how those memories take you to certain musical formulations, how does music arrive after contemplating those memories, particularly in Pitorro?

Omar Surillo This whole project that I've been involved with with MIFA has been a bit of a nostalgic experience for me because I've never been commissioned to write music for this sort of cause, this sort of reasoning behind it, for the Puerto Rican community. And so I had to really dig deep because I unfortunately don't get to visit Puerto Rico as often as I wish I would. I have a lot of family still there, but I've just been so busy here in the States that I just, it's very unfortunate, I haven't been able to visit. So I had to just draw from all of those memories when I was a younger kid living in Puerto Rico. And thankfully, I had some pretty good memories. And in the music, I wanted it to be somewhat light and fun. Funnily enough, I was influenced a lot by some of my favorite French composers like Messiaen. I absolutely love him. We can talk about that a little later, if you wish. But, you know, just memories from going on a car ride around the old San Juan area or just going to the beach. I remember I used to be able to walk from my house to the beach, and it was just an amazing thing. But yeah, basically things like that.

Brian McCreath What I hear you saying is that your memories don't necessarily evoke archetypal Puerto Rican music itself, it's the emotion and the experience of being in Puerto Rico that got translated into the music.

Omar Surillo Yeah, that's a really good way of looking at it. There are a few things in the music, for example, there's some syncopation in there, but I think that's just a natural thing within me, it's an honest thing. There are a lot of things that I didn't appreciate as a kid living in Puerto Rico musically, right? And so I think it's sort of a way of reflecting back and just remembering, what it was like. Like, if I were to return and be that little kid again with what I know now, how would I see things a little differently? You know, that sort of thing?

Brian McCreath And speaking of things that maybe a kid wouldn't necessarily relate to, tell me about the title Pitorro.

Omar Surillo Pitorro is a Puerto Rican moonshine, I believe it's made out of sugar cane. So, you ferment the sugar and you end up with pitorro. You can add all sorts of different fruits in there to flavor it, you can have like a strawberry pitorro or blueberries or whatever. And honestly, I learned about that word when I was visiting my dad and he was telling me, he's like, "oh look, check this out. I made some pitorro." I was like, "what is that?" And then he explained the whole thing. I'm like, Oh, OK. So I just thought it was fun to name a piece just because I love the way it sounds and the way it looks. As far as titles, you know, sometimes it's the way that the word just makes you feel, it doesn't necessarily reflect the music so much. it's just the way it looks on paper. Just the things that it makes you think of when you see a certain word, that's what I go through with titles.

Brian McCreath Pitorro has a sense of festivity about it, and a sense of fun. And I think that's reflected in the music itself. It's a really fun piece of music to listen to. Probably pretty fun to play, I would think, for the musicians as well. Isla Verde has some of those same qualities, but it is a very different piece. And the title, Isla Verde, let's start there with that piece as well. How does that title reflect something about that particular piece of music?

Omar Surillo Sure. Isla Verde was the neighborhood area where I grew up in Puerto Rico before I moved to Florida, and that was where we had the house where we could walk to the beach. And so, it's funny because I don't exactly remember why I picked the title Isla Verde. It's probably just because I had this attachment to that area. And you know, interestingly enough, the music is very - you said so yourself - it's a different piece from Pitorro, and it's honestly a little bit darker. It has some different textures in there. I see it as the older brother of Pitorro, and so in my family, I only have one sibling, so I'm the older brother. So maybe I'm Isla Verde and my brother's Pitorro, you know? So in a way, that was sort of the idea. There are few things in there that connect Pitorro with Isla Verde, just a few little gestures in there, you know?

Brian McCreath Isla Verde takes on a complexity that maybe owes to a darker flavor, maybe a little bit. The older brother has complexity, maybe, if we could put it that way. And what really struck me in Isla Verde is the passing of a line among the instruments of this ensemble that add up. And what results is, to my ear, some of the rhythms that one might associate with Puerto Rican music, but transformed because they're not coming from the sources that you normally hear them from and because they're being passed around this way.

Omar Surillo Right, right. It's almost like a deconstructed idea, right? And that's sort of the way that I approached it. And, you know, going back to what I said earlier about the influences from some other composers, especially the French composer Messiaen, the Quartet for the End of Time is one of my favorite pieces. And what I really love and something that I learned by studying the score is that even though you have a group of musicians playing together, they don't always have to play together the entire time. Of course, again, that's a very simple concept, but the idea that I can just have piano and some percussion stuff happen just for a little while was really attractive to me because not only does it give everyone else a break, but it just gives the piece this open space. And then, of course, the idea of passing around melodies back and forth. I know that in Isla Verde there's a section that everyone's playing in unison, which is something that I was inspired from the Quartet for the End of Time as well. There's that movement where everyone's playing the same note together. I love that sound, and I wanted to figure out a way to do that with Isla Verde. And that's that one beginning section where it's kind of loud with the snare drum.

Brian McCreath Now, if someone were to look through the catalog of works by Omar Surillo, would they find a lot of other pieces that are in this same mold, this same sort of trajectory? Or are these pieces departures from what you usually set out to do?

Omar Surillo You know, beginning with Pitorro, I feel like my compositional voice and my style has definitely taken a new direction. I feel like I've been able to finally put together all the things that I've always wanted to do, whether it's stylistically or harmonically. Not to say that I couldn't do those things before. I mean, I did. But I think this is definitely a new direction with how I was able to organize these ideas. Especially with the rhythmic organization, the harmonic material in there and even with the overall syncopation throughout the different sections.

Brian McCreath And writing for this particular arrangement of instruments, what's called in music circles "the Pierrot ensemble," it's small and compact, meant to be very economical and concise in its resources. Does this new direction that you found with Pitorro inspire you for something on a larger scale that picks up on that momentum?

Omar Surillo I think so. To be honest, it was very difficult writing not for this particular ensemble, but this particular set of instruments. Because it's something I had never done before, and Pitorro was the first time that I had tried that out. And there were times where I found myself composing and thinking, "OK, what am I going to give this instrument?" Because I play a lot of my ideas on the piano and I have to be really careful not to make it too piano heavy. I mean, that's like a natural psychological thing, right? And so that's why I wanted to make sure that everyone had their own little time to shine. So I think on a larger ensemble, that's something that I definitely look forward to doing and trying out

Brian McCreath Well, I will look forward to hearing it too. And actually, it's very interesting to hear you say that there were times struggling to find the voice for the various lines, especially in light of Isla Verde, where you did throw things all over the map in certain parts of the piece in a really fun, creative, colorful way. It's really wonderful. So Omar Surillo, thank you so much. It's wonderful to hear your music and wonderful to have you here.

Omar Surillo Thank you for having me. Absolutely. Thank you.