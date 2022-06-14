"Prints of Lost Breath" by José J. Peña-Aguayo
J.J. Peña-Aguayo's inspiration for his contribution to El Puerto Rico came from the convergence of two movements. At a protest centered around the death of George Floyd in 2020, he saw Bomba musicians leading the way. The traditions of Bomba are deeply rooted in the Black community in Puerto Rico, and have never been far away from the political struggles of that community. Complete with dancer Brendalíz Cepeda and percussion by Bomba de Aquí, Peña-Aguayo captures both the vibrancy of the music and its connections to the fight for social justice.
Victory Players:
Nathan Ben-Yehuda, piano
Clare Monfredo, cello
Giovanni Pérez, flute
Robert Rocheteau, percussion
Eric Schultz, clarinet
Elly Toyoda, violin
Tianhui Ng, Artistic Director
Angela Santiago, Ensemble Manager
José J. Peña Aguayo studied music composition at the Peabody Institute and at the Julliard School. He has a Doctorate from the Universitate de Valéncia. His work has been premiered and performed by orchestras, chambers groups and soloists throughout the Americas and Europe. He is currently the Artistic Director of Sonamens Puerto Rico and a teacher at the Conservatorio Superior de Alicante.
You can watch an interview with JJ and Brendaliz below, with a transcript in both English and Spanish:
Interview with J.J. Peña-Aguayo and Brendaliz Cepeda
Brian McCreath I'm Brian McCreath at GBH in Boston. I'm with composer J.J. Peña-Aguayo and with Bomba dancer Brendalíz Cepeda. It's so good to have both of you here. It's so good to be with you for El Puerto Rico, the project that you're both involved in at this particular point. J.J., I wonder if you can give a little bit of context for Bomba, because that is at the heart of "Prints of Lost Breath," the piece that you wrote. And you draw on Bomba and the tradition of Bomba within Puerto Rico. So while it is a vast history, I wonder if you can just give a little bit of a nutshell for how people who aren't familiar with it can understand the importance of Bomba.
J.J. Peña-Aguayo Oh, well, that's a long answer because Bomba is probably the oldest folk genre on the island of Puerto Rico. It comes originally from the African slaves and free African people on the island. And it developed in different ways in different parts of the island. And of course it evolved all the way through the 20th century. It involves dance, singing, different percussion instruments. And not only is it just an artistic genre, it has held a place as a tool for protest and demand, especially from the Black race and very especially, what place does a Black race hold in the Puerto Rican identity?
Brian McCreath That's excellent context. And we're going to return to that, because that also is at the heart of "Prints of Lost Breath." But Brendalíz, you are the next in a line of a well-known Bomba dancing family. And so this has been with you your entire life. I'm sure you can't imagine life without Bomba.
Brendalíz Cepeda Oh, no, I wasn't allowed to. [laughs] I should not say that, but no, I can't imagine my life without Bomba.
Brian McCreath So as a child, it organically wove itself into your life. But how do you see Bomba as a tradition of Puerto Rico in relation to the rest of the world? What does Bomba tell the rest of the world about Puerto Rico?
Brendalíz Cepeda It's like J.J. had expressed. It's a genre. It's a folklore music from Puerto Rico. It's years and years of expression. And that's really what's important. You know, Bomba was always an expression. When they dance, when they talk their songs, their movement, their feelings, it's all true expression. And this piece is about expression as well. So Bomba is just, it speaks for itself, but it speaks without talking. You know, my movement, my directions, where I go, it's all language. And in that, the people could tell, wow, okay. This is Puerto Rico.
Brian McCreath What fascinates me about Bomba as a tradition, as I understand it, and as it happens in your piece, J.J., is that the tradition is that the dancer leads the musician, not the other way around?
Brendalíz Cepeda Yeah. [laughs] Yes.
Brian McCreath So in traditional Bomba, the sort of foundation of the art as you practice it, you're used to taking the lead and bringing musicians along with you through your moves. Is that accurate?
Brendalíz Cepeda Yes. But this piece is a little different. But it's good different because there's emotion in this piece. So even though I didn't take where I wanted to go, like, you know, if it was just the drums, but the message was still there. The piece where I need to hear the beat, everything, it was still there. You just have to kind of close your eyes and really listen to the piece. And that's what we've been practicing for.
Brian McCreath Well, let's now return to what you mentioned, J.J., the idea of protest, as you say, part of the Bomba legacy to begin with. But then your inspiration came last year with this horrible thing that changed the world, really the murder of George Floyd and the protests that followed. And I wonder if you can take us to the moment or at least the process in which you thought, I need to express something through music about this world-changing event and how that led you to Bomba as your way of doing that at its foundation?
J.J. Peña-Aguayo Well, since the beginning, when I was talking with with the Tian and Victory Players about the commission, I was thinking about Bomba for the work. But right after I had that conversation with them, the pandemic hit, and there was a very long lockdown in Spain. I reside in Spain ...
Brian McCreath Oh, okay.
J.J. Peña-Aguayo ... which is actually, it's more proof to the point because we were forced to be inside. When you were forced to watch the news and read the news and the protests that followed this tragic death were very moving, because they didn't only happen in the United States, they happened everywhere around the world. And at one point, there was a protest in Luisa, which is a very special town regarding Bomba in Puerto Rico, and because it is historically a town of Black people. It was founded by free slaves.
And they had this Bomba protest in the town, and I just found that incredibly inspiring. And from there on, I just knew I just had to have not only just the elements of Bomba, which are actually quite common in my work, but I wanted to work with my group. And knowing also that this program, that MIFA [Massachusetts International Festival of the Arts] also searches to connect with the community, I thought it was just like the perfect coincidence, apart from the inspiration of the protests.
Brian McCreath I'm fascinated by the idea of Bomba as protest still, because to the untrained eye or the person new to Bomba, what communicates visually and sonically is joy and energy. And I think that that's appropriate. But then I wonder how Bomba takes on a life as protest. What is it that happens? What happened in Luisa that made ... what was the language they were using to make this a protest with Bomba?
J.J. Peña-Aguayo Well, you are right. I mean, historically, Bomba is also a party. But historically there are documented Bomba happenings just before a slave strike to free themselves from their owners, like there with secret messages in the songs. And up to today, like, yes, there were protests in Luisa regarding Black Lives Matter. But I did research on this. And the social part of Bomba nowadays also talks about feminism and racism, and so I'm not really innovating here. It's actually, nowadays, it's part of this type of activism. I don't know if, maybe, Brenda has things to say about that.
Brendalíz Cepeda Yes, 100%. You know, Bomba, in the beginning, it was used as emotion. It was used as a protest, it was used as a communication within the slaves. They express themselves, sometimes, to talk about where they are hiding, where to go, and then within time it changes. And then, what was amazing besides the George Floyd but also [Hurricane] Maria, you know, it was used a lot.
And the youth came out more with Bomba to express what was going on in Puerto Rico during that time. So it was just talking about what was occurring in Puerto Rico, how they felt, what was going on, the politics, you know, I mean, there was so much that was occurring. And that energy was expressed in the middle, where people would dance in the middle to express themselves. And the words and ... That's why Bomba became so big now, you know, because there's so much going on in the society and the community, with what happened with George. And, you know, even with what happened with George, even with Maria, but other things as well, people express themselves because there's so much going on. And it's going to keep on going on, right? Because there's always something. And that's why Bomba is just there, you know, you hear the drums, you hear the beat of the drums, the hands hitting the drums. It's just them expressing themselves. This has to end soon. We, you know, we need order. We need to come together as a community. We need to stop, you know, killing. We need to stop killing. We need to stop, you know, we need to be together. And, you know, that's really important as well.
Brian McCreath Let's talk a little about this specific piece and your role in it, Brendalíz, because as you said, it wasn't really quite the way that a traditional Bomba might go. You were interacting with wind instruments, actually, and with very specific rhythms. And I wonder if you can take us to that moment when you heard from J.J. about this, and, you know, heard the request to be drawn into this piece, into this creation with, and tell me about that.
Brendalíz Cepeda You know, oh, this piece, first of all, this piece is amazing. You know, we had our talks over Zoom, obviously, because I couldn't go to Spain. But, you know, at first when we spoke about this piece, we were like, wow, this is really big. But, you know, we just kind of got the intro and I think there was like works in the back and, you know, until we finally got together, got the music and start practicing the piece... And I have to say, I'm amazed with the group, because, I mean, they went out to go into the house to practice, going to studio, you know, going to UMass. So, you know, we just kind of like practice, practice, practice. So, what I went through was kind of like a rollercoaster, you know, because I wanted this to come out perfect. I want it to be perfect because of many reasons, besides the fact of J.J., and was J.J.'s piece. But, you know, it talked about George Floyd and talked about Puerto Rico, you know, and I felt the emotions that J.J. put into the piece as well. So there were so many different emotions.
So, you know, I worked hard, you know, it was an elevator, you know, and I have to say, there were times that I was, at night, listening, sleeping, you know, listening to the piece. And, you know, my husband would say, I think you got it Brenda, and I was like, Well, let's wait till J.J. tells me. [laughs] We had to wait for confirmation from J.J., but it was hard in the beginning, you know, because it's not what I'm used to, the drums, you know. But you know, someone said, besides J.J., but somebody also told me, you know, Brenda, this is Bomba. This is you. Just be you. Listen, listen, listen to the music. The beat is there. You just have to stop being, Oh, my God, this...! No. This is Bomba, this is a calling. You need to do what you need to do. And I think that after that, you know, I relaxed and J.J. approved me. [laughs]
Brian McCreath I would say so. I imagine, J.J., that there are ways that Brendalíz inspired you. Even after the piece was well and truly written, you may have even, you know, kind of tweaked a few things here and there.
J.J. Peña-Aguayo Oh, she inspired me last week! Yes, I ended up dancing with her at one of the last rehearsals to tell her my ideas about what she should do and everything. Yes. I mean, I knew this was going to be a process. I mean, I knew the meeting between the classical musicians, the classically trained musicians, and someone that is a folk artist, that wasn't going to be easy. There had to be a process there, where she has to learn some things from one world, and the classical musicians have to learn something about Bomba. The same happened with the drummers. Same thing happened. And I ended up playing the drums, too, and being a link in between them.
And Brenda, of course, she starts, and she's, like, listening to all these sounds. She's not used to controlling herself because normally a dancer in Bomba actually makes music. She makes, a dancer makes music by giving a rhythm and movements to the drummer, and the drummer reacts in place. What I wanted to happen here was the same thing, but not with a drummer, with a clarinet, a flute, and a violin. And, of course, that shocked her at the beginning. And what she said, you know, what I had to work with, was like, I understand that the sound you're getting back is not the same. But your work should be the same, your movements should be the same. And the musicians were very helpful. And also the drummers were as well. I mean, process was a beautiful thing.
Brian McCreath And the result, too.
J.J. Peña-Aguayo Thank you.
Brian McCreath Just one more question. You said that Bomba courses through your music in general.
J.J. Peña-Aguayo Yeah.
Brian McCreath And I wonder, the other aspects of this piece that are so fascinating and also involve the extended techniques that you ask of the instrumentalists. Is that also part of your language regularly, or were you trying different things in this piece that you hadn't actually really done before?
J.J. Peña-Aguayo Not really, no. I do work with those techniques regularly. Sometimes they might be deeper, and some work more than others. But in this case, the extended techniques, I wanted to paint the concept of a breath. So that's why I wanted to work a lot with sounds that were not pitched. So that's why the extended techniques were actually quite deep at the beginning of this piece. But my music is not purely that, but does normally deal with some extended techniques, yes.
Brian McCreath Well, thank you both. This piece is incredibly moving, incredibly beautiful. And so, I so appreciate it as as being a real anchor of this entire project. It's really wonderful. So thank you.
J.J. Peña-Aguayo Thank you for having us.
Brendalíz Cepeda Thank you.
Entrevista con J.J. Peña-Aguayo y Brendalíz Cepeda
Brian McCreath Soy Brian McCreath en GBH en Boston. Estoy con el compositor J.J. Peña-Aguayo y con la bailarina de Bomba Brendalíz Cepeda. Es tan bueno tenerlos a ambos aquí. Es muy bueno estar con ustedes para El Puerto Rico (proyecto de MIFA), el proyecto en el que ambos están involucrados en este momento en particular. J.J., me pregunto si puedes dar un poco de contexto para Bomba, porque eso está en el corazón de “Prints of Lost Breath,” la pieza que escribiste. Y te basas en Bomba y la tradición de Bomba dentro de Puerto Rico. Entonces, si bien es una historia vasta, me pregunto si puedes explicar brevemente cómo las personas que no están familiarizadas con ella pueden comprender la importancia de Bomba.
JJ Peña-Aguayo Oh, bueno, esa es una respuesta larga porque la bomba es probablemente el género folclórico más antiguo de la isla de Puerto Rico. Proviene originalmente de los esclavos africanos y de los africanos libres de la isla. Y se desarrolló de diferentes maneras en diferentes partes de la isla. Y, por supuesto, evolucionó a lo largo del siglo XX. Se trata de baile, canto, diferentes instrumentos de percusión. Y no es tan solo un género artístico, ha ocupado un lugar como herramienta de protesta y reivindicación, especialmente de la raza negra y muy especialmente, ¿qué lugar ocupa la raza negra en la identidad puertorriqueña?
Brian McCreath Ese es un excelente contexto. Y vamos a volver a eso, porque eso también está en el corazón de “Prints of Lost Breath.” Pero Brendalíz, eres la siguiente en una línea de una familia de bailarines de bomba muy conocida. Y así ha estado contigo toda tu vida. Seguro que no te imaginas la vida sin Bomba.
Brendalíz Cepeda Ay, no, no me dejaban. [risas] No debería decir eso, pero no, no puedo imaginar mi vida sin Bomba.
Brian McCreath Entonces, cuando eras niña, se entretejió orgánicamente en tu vida. Pero ¿cómo ves a la bomba como una tradición de Puerto Rico en relación con el resto del mundo? ¿Qué le dice Bomba al resto del mundo sobre Puerto Rico?
Brendalíz Cepeda Es como J.J. había expresado. Es un género. Es una música folclórica de Puerto Rico. Son años y años de expresión. Y eso es realmente lo importante. Sabes, Bomba siempre fue una expresión. Cuando ellos bailan, cuando hablan sus canciones, su movimiento, sus sentimientos, todo es expresión verdadera. Y esta pieza también trata sobre la expresión. Entonces Bomba es justa, habla por sí misma, pero habla sin hablar. Ya sabes, mis movimientos, mis direcciones, a dónde voy, todo es lenguaje. Y en eso, la gente podía decir, guau, muy bien. Esto es Puerto Rico.
Brian McCreath Lo que me fascina de la Bomba como tradición, tal como yo la entiendo, y tal y como sucede en tu pieza, J.J., es que la tradición es que el bailarín dirija al músico, y no al revés.
Brendalíz Cepeda Sí. [Risas] Sí.
Brian McCreath Así es que en la Bomba tradicional, el tipo de base del arte a medida que lo practicas, estás acostumbrada a tomar la iniciativa y llevar a los músicos contigo a través de tus movimientos. ¿Es eso exacto?
Brendalíz Cepeda Sí. Pero esta pieza es un poco diferente. Pero es un diferente bueno porque hay emoción en esta pieza. Así es que, aunque no llegué a donde quería ir, como, ya sabes, si solo fueran los tambores, pero el mensaje todavía estaba allí. La pieza donde necesito escuchar el ritmo, todo, todavía estaba allí. Solo tienes que cerrar los ojos y realmente escuchar la pieza. Y eso es por lo que hemos estado practicando.
Brian McCreath Bueno, ahora volvamos a lo que mencionaste, J.J., la idea de la protesta, como dices, parte del legado de Bomba para empezar. Pero luego llegó tu inspiración el año pasado con esta cosa horrible que cambió el mundo, realmente el asesinato de George Floyd y las protestas que siguieron. Y me pregunto si ¿puedes llevarnos al momento o al menos al proceso en el que pensaste, necesito expresar algo a través de la música sobre este evento que cambió el mundo y cómo eso te llevó a Bomba como tu forma de hacerlo en su fundación?
JJ Peña-Aguayo Bueno, desde el principio, cuando estaba hablando con los Tian y Victory Players sobre el encargo, yo estaba pensando en Bomba para la obra. Pero justo después de tener esa conversación con ellos, llegó la pandemia y hubo un confinamiento muy largo en España, yo resido en españa...
Brian McCreath Ah, muy bien.
JJ Peña-Aguayo... que es en realidad, es más prueba al grano porque nos obligaron a estar adentro. Cuando te obligaron a ver las noticias y leer las noticias y las protestas que siguieron a esta trágica muerte fueron muy conmovedoras, porque no solo sucedieron en los Estados Unidos, sucedieron en todas partes del mundo. Y en un momento hubo una protesta en Loíza, que es un pueblo muy especial con respecto a Bomba en Puerto Rico, y porque históricamente es un pueblo de gente negra. Fue fundada por esclavos libres.
Y tuvieron esta protesta de Bomba en el pueblo, y me pareció increíblemente inspirador. Y a partir de ahí, supe que no solo tenía que tener los elementos de Bomba, que en realidad son bastante comunes en mi trabajo, sino que también quería trabajar con mi grupo. Y sabiendo también que este programa, que MIFA [Festival Internacional de las Artes de Massachusetts] también busca conectarse con la comunidad, pensé que era como la coincidencia perfecta, además de la inspiración de las protestas.
Brian McCreath Todavía me fascina la idea de Bomba como protesta, porque para el ojo inexperto o la persona nueva en Bomba, lo que se comunica visual y sonoramente es alegría y energía. Y creo que eso es apropiado. Pero luego me pregunto cómo Bomba cobra vida como protesta. ¿Qué es lo que pasa? ¿Qué pasó en Loíza que hizo… cuál era el lenguaje que estaban usando para hacer esto una protesta con Bomba?
JJ Peña-Aguayo Pues tienes razón. Es decir, históricamente Bomba también es una fiesta. Pero históricamente hay documentados sucesos de Bomba justo antes de una huelga de esclavos para liberarse de sus dueños, como ahí con mensajes secretos en las canciones. Y hasta el día de hoy, como, sí, hubo protestas en Loíza con respecto a Black Lives Matter. Pero investigué sobre esto. Y la parte social de Bomba hoy en día también habla de feminismo y racismo, así es que no estoy realmente innovando aquí. De hecho, hoy en día, es parte de este tipo de activismo. No sé si, quizás, Brenda tenga algo que decir al respecto.
Brendalíz Cepeda Sí, 100%. Sabes, Bomba, al principio se usaba como emoción. Se usó como protesta, se usó como comunicación dentro de los esclavos. Se expresaban, a veces, para hablar sobre dónde se esconden, a dónde ir, y luego, con el tiempo, cambio. Y luego, lo que fue increíble además de George Floyd pero también [el huracán] María, ya sabes, se usó mucho.
Y la juventud salió más con Bomba para expresar lo que pasaba en Puerto Rico en esa época. Así es que solo estaba hablando de lo que estaba ocurriendo en Puerto Rico, cómo se sentían, qué estaba pasando, la política, ya sabes, quiero decir, había tantas cosas que estaban ocurriendo. Y esa energía se expresaba en el medio, donde la gente bailaba en el medio para expresarse. Y las palabras y... Es por eso que Bomba se volvió tan grande ahora, ya sabes, porque están sucediendo muchas cosas en la sociedad y la comunidad, con lo que sucedió con George. Y, ya sabes, incluso con lo que pasó con George, incluso con María, pero también otras cosas, la gente se expresa porque están pasando muchas cosas. Y va a seguir pasando, ¿verdad? Porque siempre hay algo. Y es por eso que Bomba está allí, ya sabes, escuchas los tambores, escuchas el ritmo de los tambores, las manos golpeando los tambores. Son solo ellos expresándose. Esto tiene que terminar pronto. Nosotros, ya sabes, necesitamos orden. Tenemos que unirnos como comunidad. Tenemos que dejar de, ya sabes, matar. Tenemos que dejar de matar. Tenemos que parar, ya sabes, tenemos que estar juntos. Y, ya sabes, eso también es muy importante.
Brian McCreath Hablemos un poco sobre esta pieza específica y tu papel en ella, Brendalíz, porque como dijiste, no era realmente la forma en que podría ser una Bomba tradicional. Estabas interactuando con instrumentos de viento, en realidad, y con ritmos muy específicos. Y me pregunto si puedes llevarnos a ese momento cuando escuchaste de J.J. sobre esto, y, ya sabes, escuché la solicitud de participar en esta pieza, con esta creación, y cuéntame sobre eso.
Brendalíz Cepeda Sabes, oh, esta pieza, primero que nada, esta pieza es increíble. Ya sabes, tuvimos nuestras conversaciones por Zoom, obviamente, porque no podía ir a España. Pero, ya sabes, al principio, cuando hablábamos de esta pieza, estábamos como, guau, esto es realmente grande. Pero, ya sabes, simplemente obtuvimos la introducción y creo que hubo trabajos en la parte de atrás y, ya sabes, hasta que finalmente nos juntamos, obtuvimos la música y empezamos a practicar la pieza... Y tengo que decir, estoy asombrada con el grupo, porque, quiero decir, salieron a la casa para practicar, ir al estudio, ya sabes, ir a UMass. Entonces, ya sabes, nos gusta practicar, practicar, practicar. Entonces, lo que pasé fue como una montaña rusa, ya sabes, porque quería que esto saliera perfecto. Quiero que sea perfecto por muchas razones, además del hecho de J.J., y fue la pieza de J.J. Pero, ya sabes, hablaba de George Floyd y hablaba de Puerto Rico, ya sabes, y sentí las emociones que J.J. puso en la pieza también. Así es que había tantas emociones diferentes.
Entonces, ya sabes, trabajé duro, ya sabes, era un ascensor, ya sabes, y tengo que decir que hubo momentos en los que estaba, por la noche, escuchando, durmiendo, ya sabes, escuchando la pieza. Y, sabes, mi esposo decía, creo que lo entendiste Brenda, y yo estaba como, bueno, esperemos hasta que J.J. me diga. [riendo] Tuvimos que esperar la confirmación de J.J., pero fue difícil al principio, ya sabes, porque no es a lo que estoy acostumbrada, los tambores, ya sabes. Pero ya sabes, alguien dijo, además de J.J., pero alguien también me dijo, ya sabes, Brenda, esto es Bomba. Esto eres tú. Solo se tú. Escucha, escucha, escucha la música. El ritmo está ahí. Solo tienes que dejar de ser, ¡Ay, Dios mío, esto...! No. Esto es Bomba, esto es un llamado. Tienes que hacer lo que tienes que hacer. Y creo que después de eso, ya sabes, me relajé y J.J. me aprobó. [risas]
Brian McCreath Yo diría que sí. Imagino, J.J., que hay formas en las que Brendalíz te inspiró. Incluso después de que la pieza estuvo bien y realmente escrita, es posible que incluso, ya sabes, hayas modificado algunas cosas aquí y allá.
JJ Peña-Aguayo ¡Oh, ella me inspiró la semana pasada! Sí, terminé bailando con ella en uno de los últimos ensayos para contarle mis ideas sobre lo que debería hacer y todo. Sí. Quiero decir, yo sabía que esto iba a ser un proceso. Quiero decir, sabía que la reunión entre los músicos clásicos, los músicos de formación clásica y alguien que es un artista popular, no iba a ser fácil. Tenía que haber un proceso allí, donde ella tiene que aprender algunas cosas de un mundo, y los músicos clásicos tienen que aprender algo sobre Bomba. Lo mismo sucedió con los tambores. Lo mismo sucedió. Y acabé tocando el tambor también, y siendo un nexo entre ellos.
Y Brenda, por supuesto, ella comienza, y ella está escuchando todos estos sonidos. No está acostumbrada a controlarse porque normalmente una bailarina en Bomba realmente hace música. Ella hace, una bailarina hace música dándole ritmo y movimientos al tambor, y el tambor reacciona en el lugar. Lo que yo quería que pasara aquí era lo mismo, pero no con un tambor, con un clarinete, una flauta y un violín. Y, por supuesto, eso la sorprendió al principio. Y lo que ella dijo, ya sabes, con lo que tuve que trabajar, fue como, entiendo que el sonido que estás recibiendo no es el mismo. Pero tu trabajo debe ser el mismo, tus movimientos deben ser los mismos. Y los músicos fueron muy serviciales. Y también lo fueron los tambores. Quiero decir, el proceso fue algo hermoso.
Brian McCreath Y el resultado también.
JJ Peña Aguayo Gracias.
Brian McCreath Sólo una pregunta más. Dijiste que Bomba recorre tu música en general.
J.J. Peña-Aguayo Si.
Brian McCreath Y me pregunto, los otros aspectos de esta pieza que son tan fascinantes y también involucran las técnicas extendidas que le pides a los instrumentistas ¿Es eso también parte de tu lenguaje con regularidad, o estabas intentando cosas diferentes en esta pieza que en realidad no habías hecho antes?
JJ Peña-Aguayo En realidad no, no. Yo trabajo con esas técnicas regularmente. A veces pueden ser más profundos y algunos funcionan más que otros. Pero en este caso, las técnicas extendidas, yo quería pintar el concepto de una respiración. Por eso quería trabajar mucho con sonidos que no tuvieran tono. Es por eso que las técnicas extendidas eran bastante profundas al comienzo de esta pieza. Pero mi música no es puramente eso, sino que normalmente trata con algunas técnicas extendidas, sí.
Brian McCreath Bueno, gracias a ambos. Esta pieza es increíblemente conmovedora, increíblemente hermosa. Y entonces, lo aprecio mucho como un ancla real de todo este proyecto. Es realmente maravilloso. Así es que gracias.
JJ Peña-Aguayo Gracias por recibirnos.
Brendalíz Cepeda Gracias.