"Transmutación Inerte" by Iván Enrique Rodriguez

Interview with Iván Enrique Rodriguez

Brian McCreath I'm Brian McCreath at GBH in Boston with composer Iván Rodriguez and Iván, it's great to have you here as part of El Puerto Rico, the project with the Victory Players and your piece Inert Transmutation. Fascinating title and boy, what a heck of a piece this is. It's a really intense experience. We'll get to that in in a minute. But first, let's talk about that title. It's such an odd combination of words. And you say in your notes about the piece, it has a lot to do with identity and the identity of being Puerto Rican, but also experience on the mainland and what that means to you as a person, who you are. So can you unpack the title a little bit and tell me what Inert Transmutation is.

Iván Rodriguez This piece, I wrote it, and it was a very important experience for me precisely because of that. I basically grew up my whole life in Puerto Rico. I lived there for 24 years straight, and all of a sudden life took a turn and I had to move to the mainland, the US When you're part of any country's diaspora, you are experiencing another world, even though you're a citizen, and that carries with it a whole bunch of different things. [You're] not only [in] a different place, but a different meaning of a place, you acquire a different meaning. I even remember that in Puerto Rico, I was just Iván Enrique Rodriguez. And when I came to the US for the first time, I noticed I was brown. So there are a whole host of things that suddenly change about you. You notice they are different, the understanding of other [things] is different, but you stay the same. For example, now that I've been living for more than six years here in the US, I say that in the US, I have a house, but not necessarily a home. And I find myself here. I go to the supermarket here. I know every corner of my neighborhood, the local pizzeria that I think I go to too much. And I find myself comfortable there, and I have a memory of Puerto Rico and I visit Puerto Rico. But every year I spend here and then I go back more of the Puerto Rico that I left becomes more of a memory. But that doesn't make me less Puerto Rican. I still am Puerto Rican because that's part of my being. I exist because I was born there and I was there. But all of a sudden that place that I no longer have a house there, which is still my home, changed because the things that I remember are not necessarily there anymore. And people got older, people's lives changed, my attitude changed. I spend my whole time in New York and when I go back to Puerto Rico and I go into a doctor's office or any place, everyone gives me the "good morning." Imagine doing that in New York. So, there are so many things that change. And yet when I look in the mirror, I see the same person. So in this piece, I try to take elements of my Puerto Rican-ness, if you will, and try to stretch them to the point of breaking without changing them, in different environments and in different developments musical experiences that invoke that emotion or turmoil or sometimes calmness of experiencing something new or noticing that. Where wherever you go, you're still yourself, and there are things that change or there are things that appear to change, but they never do.

Brian McCreath Your writing and now your speaking about this aspect of your music brings to mind for me, the idea that when one goes to live abroad in any other country, you do have this experience of, as you talk about, having a house, but maybe not a home in this new place, even if it's just for a short time. But you also gain a perspective on where you've come from that you never would have had otherwise. And so you describe the way that every year you're away from Puerto Rico, it becomes more and more based on memory. But what else happens in your experience, what else have you come to know about Puerto Rico that you didn't know before in these last six years I think you said that you've lived in the mainland?

Iván Rodriguez You know, people say that hindsight is always 20/20, right? My music was very based on classical music tradition, I worked very hard to develop my own musical language, but it was that when I was in Puerto Rico. But once you move out and you look back all of a sudden nostalgia, memories, food, people, all of those things come together. And when you don't experience them as much as you used to, you notice that you took them for granted, and then all of a sudden, this sense of identity bursts. You're no longer. You don't put it aside, and I mentioned this more so in music because there is this—at least in Puerto Rico that I've experienced—there is this bizarre stigma that you do music, but there is a divide between folk music, popular music, classical music, and you don't mix the two, even when most musicians in Puerto Rico work in most of those areas at the same time. But you don't really mix them. But when you're outside, all of a sudden, the way you express yourself, whether it's poetry, painting, whatever type of art or whatever you do, all of a sudden you feel the need to integrate that part of your identity in. But how? Is it your personal experience? Of course. But what else do you share if it's not that same folk music, that same collective ideal of what Puerto Rico is? And I did notice that, I've mentioned this, it's hard to admit and I've mentioned this to many people, I've been going through a reckoning regarding what music is or what music means to me. I came from a very strict learning process of music and the concepts were very, very strict, this is music, this is classical music, and you follow this tradition. And then we dare to call some correct or incorrect, you know? But then when you go through this experience and you notice that maybe honesty is more important and not even more important. It speaks without you needing to explain anything else, then you begin to accept, integrate, and play with elements that you put aside as that image or that element that we only took out during Christmas or, you know, Thanksgiving or things like that. So that was a very strong thing that I noticed once I spent more time here.

Brian McCreath Now we're discussing all these issues in a sort of lofty, almost philosophical way, almost contemplative. And then we turn to your music and there is tremendous energy flowing through this piece of music. And so I want to I want to propose that the way it comes across to me is that your process, this struggling or reckoning with identity, is not a peaceful process. And that's translated into the music, I suppose.

Iván Rodriguez Correct. There are many indications in the score, there are moments that say "doubtful" or "abrupt." There are a whole host of words that I use precisely trying to convey that because it's important, and I think it's important to speak about this. It is not a peaceful process, but it's even less peaceful when you go through experiences that only you are able to go through. Going back to the same thing that I mentioned earlier, noticing that I was brown for the first time. In Puerto Rico, we had this idea of collaborating, of working hard, et cetera. And all of a sudden you moved to the US thinking, who you are and what you want to bring to people, what you want, and more so in classical music. No one thinks of making a living out of this, no one thinks of that. So what's the other part, what do you just want to share? Why would you put something on paper? Why would you go through the struggle of having all that music in here and writing it on paper? Why would you do that if it's not to share it with someone else? Right? You want to share. But all of a sudden there is a barrier that is inherently entangled with your identity that you can't shed off. Abrasive is putting it lightly. And that process of coming to terms with your identity and precisely a Puerto Rican identity that has so much history with the United States and even more so recently. It's too much to say the least. So, [after] putting all that energy in, sometimes a storm is an accurate way to represent things.

Brian McCreath There's one incredibly striking part of your piece that you probably already know what I'm going to ask you about, which is this piano cadenza. And oh my gosh! I just I wonder what you can say about the role of that particular section of the music. What is the role of that within the piece? If you can distill it into something verbal, at least in terms of contextualizing it, it is so striking that I have my own sort of reaction to it, but I also don't want to over-interpret or anything. So tell me about that, your decision to write it, to include that incredibly virtuosic but also very intimate part. I mean, I guess what I want to say for any viewer who hasn't actually heard the piece yet is that there's a dropping out of the rest of the ensemble for this piano cadenza that is stark. And I don't want to go too much further than that because I don't want to color the experience, but it's really, really striking. I wonder what you can say about that.

Iván Rodriguez Well, there are many angles for this. First, my training in music was saxophone, violin, and piano. So I identify with the instrument number one. Number two, the role of that cadence there. The whole piece is predicated on two different elements: a Puerto Rican song called "Lamento Borincano" or "Puerto Rican’s Lament," I use snippets of that song and I elaborate on it, and the other element is the Bomba rhythm sica. The whole piece is played with those two things. I think those two elements add signifiers of identity and I put them through, I think you coined the term very, very well, a stark process in the piano cadenza as the character. And why I say that is because in the end, after going through that, it's transformative, but it's that transmutation with the growing pains. You need to have the growing pains. Why? Because if you don't have the pain, how can you appreciate the good or the painless? Right after the cadenza, there is an apotheosis of the piece with the motivic theme of the Puerto Rican Lament in this very grand presentation, this almost conclusive, "we got here, this is it, we finally solved the issue. This is it." After that moment, there is a little more, a tale that leaves the question open. But the role is basically that you go through the experiences in the piece, and I think we all go through this, whether we encounter a problem with identity, whether we encounter a family issue or the first time we experienced death. All of those things mark a moment in which you need to abstract yourself and only you can deal with it. You can have input from many other sources, but only you can deal with the issue. So that's why I leave a soloist. But I have a bunch of musicians. Why the piano? Well, the first time I came to Holyoke with the Victory Players for the festival, I just clicked with Nathan and we spent a whole lot of time together and we laughed about a lot of things. And we talked about many things. We stayed up all night and we had similar ideas about music and identity and a whole bunch of different things. He went to Juilliard. I'm finishing my doctorate in Juilliard now. So we had many elements that just connected for each other. And then I saw him perform and I was like, hmm, I know what I can put you through. So I decided to write for him. Actually, even the conductor score has the word cadenza for the conductor to know that there is that moment, but the individual part has "to Nathan." I dedicated the cadenza to him.

Brian McCreath It's beautiful and and illuminating. I mean, both in the way that the role is played by that particular part of the music, but also by the very personal connection.

Iván Rodriguez And I think it's very important because people tend to --and this is part of the problem in music education-- people tend to elevate composers into this Olympian stage of wisdom and genius, right? That's nonsense. We're just putting dots on paper because we like music and because we want to share something with people. They are playing it. I thought of that. And he is going through the hassle of putting it together. We wouldn't be anything without the performers. So, my best way to say thank you or give that nod of, "I appreciate your commitment so much" is to do things like that, highlight something I really appreciate. Because without any of them, I couldn't, I wouldn't exist.

Brian McCreath Well, those are wonderful thoughts. And yet, in spite of that, I will say thank you to the composer for doing all of that work. Ivan Rodriguez, so good to talk with you. Thank you so much.

