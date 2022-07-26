"Canción Exaltada" by Tony Solitro
El Puerto Rico is a project of the Massachusetts International Festival of the Arts (MIFA) and the Victory Players and Music Director Tianhui Ng, with support from New England Public Media.
What can one single voice do amid all the noise of the world?That is a question central to Tony Solitro's Canción Exaltada. Drawing heavy inspiration from the Puerto Rican poet and activist Julia de Burgos, Solitro creates a musical narrative about finding your voice. Instruments play song-like melodies, soaring above a churning rhythmic undercurrent. There are moments of more subdued introspection, but overall the pervading feelings are joy and exuberance. And while each individual artist may feel like they only have a small voice, incredible things can happen when everyone joins together in a common cause.
Victory Players:
Nathan Ben-Yehuda, piano
Clare Monfredo, cello
Giovanni Pérez, flute
Robert Rocheteau, percussion
Eric Schultz, clarinet
Elly Toyoda, violin
Tianhui Ng, Artistic Director
Angela Santiago, Ensemble Manager
You can watch an interview with Tony below, with a transcript in both English and Spanish:
Brian McCreath I'm Brian McCreath at GBH in Boston, with Tony Solitro, the composer of Canción Exaltada. Tony, thanks for a little bit of your time today.
Tony Solitro Thanks for having me.
Brian McCreath Canción Exaltada is a joyful piece. It's a really beautiful, beautiful piece of music. But you say that it's to Julia de Burgos, Puerto Rican poet from the early 20th century I think, if I have that right. And I think that I want to ask you first about that rather than about the title itself. I want to ask you about Julia de Burgos, her poetry, your experience of it, and how it led you to connect it to this particular piece.
Tony Solitro Well, I was familiar with her poetry before in passing, but hadn't spent a lot of time reading all of her poetry. And when Tian told me about this project, I didn't quite know what was going on. But he said that the first year of this project was going to be about Puerto Rico and to write a proposal. I immediately thought of Julia and her poetry. That meant a lot to me and spent some time reading it and just even marked off some poems that stood out to me and didn't realize until later that they had some commonalities. So then I put together a proposal that was an homage to Julia, but also about what she as an artist says directly to me.
Brian McCreath Julia de Burgos is not a poet that I'm particularly familiar with, or it sounds like you were before this project even was part of your life. So describe a little bit about her and I'm sure there's a range of her poetry that people could categorize and analyze, whatever. What are the kinds of poems that she's written overall that speak most to you? What is it she's writing about that connect most closely to you?
Tony Solitro The ones that I was noticing spoke most to me were the ones where it seemed like she was talking about herself, but she was also giving me advice about how to be an artist in the world. She was also a champion of social causes and believed in feminism and wanted society to be better, and she wanted the workers of the world to unite. And so even though the poems might be talking about bigger ideas, the fact that they were so full of joy was something that I was responding a lot to and something that I find difficult. When the world is hurting, it's sometimes very difficult to tap into that joy. And so she can be talking about oppression and she can be talking about workers that aren't respected. And yet her call to them is a joyful one. And so that that meant a lot to me at the time, and as I was working on the piece.
Brian McCreath And I think it shows up in the piece, I think that the piece really does reflect that. So tell me, I'm always fascinated when composers are inspired by a nonmusical entity or inspiration or artwork. I wonder how you begin that process of taking the essence of a poem or poems in this case and making that into music. What do you draw from for the sounds that you're going to put down on paper first and then hear from the instruments?
Tony Solitro There's a couple different answers to that. I write a lot of vocal music, and so there are melodies that are settings of text, even though nobody's singing the text. I still connected to specific lines from a poem that as I would do with vocal music, I'm trying to take that text and lift it up. And so it's fun to also do that, but you don't know what the text is as an audience member.
Brian McCreath I have to confess that is an idea that is so simple and straightforward and yet so completely not obvious to me. I don't know why it wouldn't have been obvious to me, but sure, you have poems. Why not set the music to the poem, but then just remove the words and you have the beginnings of your music.
Tony Solitro And just the rhythm of the language is really beautiful, so it led me to create melodies that I might not otherwise have created because I was responding to the syntax of the language and the rhyme scheme, which you know has its musical correlations.
Brian McCreath Now you say that Julia de Burgos and her poems led you to this piece, a very energetic, very joyful piece. And I wonder, as you worked on the piece and as you were involved with Tian and El Puerto Rico, what you feel like you may now know that you didn't know before about Puerto Rico, about the Puerto Rican experience. Spending time with the musicians, with the other composers, tell me if there is anything that you feel like you've gained in your sense of Puerto Rico through this entire experience.
Tony Solitro Well, I would say that mostly my engagement has been with Julia, who is writing about wanting nationalism in Puerto Rico. Her ideas were very radical at the time, and now some of her radical ideas are widely accepted. I think that is what I took out of it most is that it's evolving and that sometimes ideas that we might be frustrated with right now, like "why can't people catch on?" will eventually hopefully come to be.
Brian McCreath Now, in musical terms, you mentioned that you write a lot of vocal music. I wonder if this is the first time you have written for this specific ensemble, for this specific arrangement, what they call the Pierrot arrangement of instruments from Schoenberg's Pierrot Lunaire. But is this the first chance that you've had to explore this particular combination?
Tony Solitro Without voices, yes. I've written for this ensemble, but as accompaniment to operatic pieces, but this is the first time there's no vocal component to it.
Brian McCreath The title Canción Exaltada makes one almost think there might be a vocal component. I don't know if you've thought of transforming parts of this music into vocal music, especially given how you describe the generation of some of the musical material. Has that occurred to you?
Tony Solitro I think that would be a different piece, but one that I would love to write. This one won't have singers.
Brian McCreath With this ensemble, which on the surface, when you look at a description of a Pierrot ensemble, it seems very spare. It seems that you only have these few solo instruments. I mean, a piano and percussion add a lot, but still you're dealing with a small number of musicians. And yet your piece seems to build texture and energy in layers, and you seem to get a lot out of very few players. Is that something that we would find in other pieces of music that you've written, or is that what you try to achieve in most of your music in general?
Tony Solitro Every piece is a little different, but I would say that I have a tendency to want an orchestra, no matter how many instruments I'm writing for. And so to get a big string sound just from two string players and to make them sound like a string orchestra supported with the other instruments around them is a challenge I delight in.
Brian McCreath Yes, I think I can tell that from the music. I think that's that's one of the things about Canción Exaltada that I really love. I think the listener can sense not just the joy of the piece itself, but I think that upon listening to it, a listener would hear what you love in these instruments.
Tony Solitro And I also love asking them to sing. So every instrument is a singer and so even percussion melodies and piano tunes, there's a lot of cantabile in there.
Brian McCreath One final question with this project now in the studio, it's a little bit of a culmination for El Puerto Rico. And I wonder the experience of working with Tian with these musicians in the community, with these other composers. Which is, of course, only occasional when people come together, but nevertheless, you've been in communication with these people over the course of a few years now. Has it led to a change or new ideas that you'll take to a new project that you might be considering coming up?
Tony Solitro Well, the process for this was a lot of fun and different for me. That first summer that I worked with Tian and the musicians, I came in with little excerpts that were maybe 30 seconds to 90 seconds and each one had its own character or idea or responded to a different poem, and I gave myself permission not to worry about what order they were going to go in or how they all fit together. And so then after that experience, going away to write and now knowing the musicians and writing for them specifically. It helped me to gather ideas in a way that I otherwise may not have. And so what I ended up finding was a narrative in the poems, and so the first one that you hear in the piece is about a voice that's awakening and emerging. And I like to think of this as both Julia's voice, my voice as an artist, but also the voice of a people that are coming together and finding their voice. Then the middle section is a joyful protest chant. And so again, I think that it's Julia finding her way to protest the things that upset her, but also calling on workers of the world to unite and and such. And then it ends with a question, a more introspective, "we're artists, we have small voices, what can we do?" And also just as people who care about our communities and our world, what can one voice do? That's the question mark that I leave it with that's hopefully a hopeful ending.
Brian McCreath Tony Solitro, thank you so much for the music and and for talking with me today. I appreciate it.
Tony Solitro Thank you. It was a pleasure.
Brian McCreath Soy Brian McCreath en GBH en Boston, con Tony Solitro, el compositor de Canción Exaltada. Tony, gracias por un poco de tu tiempo hoy.
Tony Solitro Gracias por recibirme.
Brian McCreath Canción Exaltada es una pieza alegre. Es una pieza musical realmente hermosa, hermosa. Pero dices que es a Julia de Burgos, poeta puertorriqueña de principios del siglo XX creo, si no me equivoco. Y pienso que quiero preguntarte primero sobre eso más que sobre el título en sí. Quiero preguntarte sobre Julia de Burgos, su poesía, tu experiencia con ella y cómo te llevó a conectarla con esta pieza en particular.
Tony Solitro Bueno, yo estaba familiarizado con su poesía antes que nada, pero no había pasado mucho tiempo leyendo toda su poesía. Y cuando Tian me habló de este proyecto, yo no sabía muy bien qué estaba pasando. Pero él me dijo que el primer año de este proyecto iba a ser sobre Puerto Rico y escribir una propuesta. Inmediatamente pensé en Julia y su poesía. Eso significó mucho para mí y pasé algún tiempo leyéndolo e incluso marqué algunos poemas que me llamaron la atención y no me di cuenta hasta más tarde que tenían algunos puntos en común. Entonces armé una propuesta que fuera un homenaje a Julia, pero también en cuanto a lo que ella como artista me dice directamente a mí.
Brian McCreath Julia de Burgos no es una poetisa que me resulte particularmente familiar, o parece que tú lo estabas antes de que este proyecto formara parte de tu vida. Así es que describe un poco sobre ella y estoy seguro de que hay una variedad de su poesía que la gente podría categorizar y analizar, como sea. ¿Cuáles son los tipos de poemas que ella ha escrito en general que te hablan más? ¿De qué es lo que ella estuvo escribiendo que se conecta más estrechamente contigo?
Tony Solitro Los (poemas) que más me hablaban eran en los que parecía que ella hablaba de sí misma, pero también me daba consejos sobre cómo ser un artista en el mundo. También era una defensora de las causas sociales y creía en el feminismo y quería que la sociedad fuera mejor, y quería que los trabajadores del mundo se unieran. Y así, aunque los poemas podrían estar hablando de ideas más grandes, el hecho de que estuvieran tan llenos de alegría era algo a lo que yo respondía mucho y algo que me resulta difícil. Cuando el mundo está sufriendo, a veces es muy difícil aprovechar esa alegría. Entonces ella puede estar hablando de opresión y puede estar hablando de trabajadores que no son respetados. Y, sin embargo, su llamado a ellos es alegre. Y eso significó mucho para mí en ese momento, y mientras trabajaba en la pieza.
Brian McCreath Y creo que se muestra en la pieza, creo que la pieza realmente refleja eso. Así es que dime, siempre estoy fascinado cuando los compositores se inspiran en una entidad no musical, inspiración u obra de arte. Me pregunto ¿cómo comienzas ese proceso de tomar la esencia de un poema o poemas en este caso y convertirla en música? ¿De qué te inspiras para los sonidos que primero vas a poner en papel y luego escucharás de los instrumentos?
Tony Solitro Hay un par de respuestas diferentes a eso. Yo escribo mucha música vocal, por lo que hay melodías que son escenarios de texto, aunque nadie cante el texto. Todavía yo me conecté con líneas específicas de un poema que, como lo haría con la música vocal, estoy tratando de tomar ese texto y elevarlo. Y también es divertido hacer eso, pero tú no sabes cuál es el texto como miembro de la audiencia.
Brian McCreath Debo confesar que es una idea tan simple y directa y, sin embargo, tan completamente ajena a mí. No sé por qué no habría sido obvio para mí, pero claro, tienes poemas. ¿Por qué no ponerle música al poema, pero luego quitar las palabras y tienes los comienzos de tu música?
Tony Solitro Y simplemente el ritmo del idioma es realmente hermoso, así es que me llevó a crear melodías que de otra manera no habría creado porque respondía a la sintaxis del idioma y el esquema de la rima, que sabes que tiene sus correlaciones musicales.
Brian McCreath Ahora dices que Julia de Burgos y sus poemas te llevaron a esta pieza, una pieza muy enérgica, muy alegre. Y me pregunto, mientras trabajabas en el artículo y estabas involucrado con Tian y El Puerto Rico ¿qué sientes que puedes saber ahora que no sabías antes sobre Puerto Rico, sobre la experiencia puertorriqueña? Pasando tiempo con los músicos, con los otros compositores, dime si hay algo que tu sientes que has ganado en su sentido de Puerto Rico a través de toda esta experiencia.
Tony Solitro Bueno, yo diría que principalmente mi compromiso ha sido con Julia, quien estaba escribiendo sobre querer el nacionalismo en Puerto Rico. Sus ideas eran muy radicales en ese momento, y ahora algunas de sus ideas radicales son ampliamente aceptadas. Creo que lo que más saqué de esto es que está evolucionando y que a veces las ideas con las que podríamos estar frustrados en este momento, como “por qué la gente no se da cuenta?” eventualmente llegará a suceder.
Brian McCreath Ahora, en términos musicales, mencionaste que escribes mucha música vocal. Me pregunto si es la primera vez que escribes para este conjunto específico, para este arreglo específico, lo que llaman el arreglo de instrumentos Pierrot del Pierrot Lunaire de Schoenberg. Pero ¿es esta la primera oportunidad que has tenido de explorar esta combinación en particular?
Tony Solitro Sin voces, sí. Yo he escrito para este conjunto (antes), pero como acompañamiento de piezas operísticas, pero esta es la primera vez que no hay un componente vocal.
Brian McCreath El título Canción Exaltada casi hace pensar que podría haber un componente vocal. No sé si has pensado en transformar partes de esta música en música vocal, especialmente teniendo en cuenta cómo describes la generación de parte del material musical. ¿Se te ha ocurrido eso?
Tony Solitro Creo que sería una pieza diferente, pero que me encantaría escribir. Este no tendrá cantantes.
Brian McCreath Con este conjunto, que en la superficie, cuando miras una descripción de un conjunto de Pierrot, parece muy sobrio. Parece que solo tienes estos pocos instrumentos solistas. Quiero decir, un piano y una percusión agregan mucho, pero aun así estás tratando con un pequeño número de músicos. Y, sin embargo, tu pieza parece construir textura y energía en capas, y pareces obtener mucho de muy pocos tocadores. ¿Es eso algo que encontraríamos en otras piezas musicales que has escrito, o es eso lo que tratas de lograr en la mayor parte de tu música en general?
Tony Solitro Cada pieza es un poco diferente, pero yo diría que tengo una tendencia a querer una orquesta, sin importar para cuántos instrumentos esté escribiendo. Y así, obtener un gran sonido de cuerdas solo de dos instrumentistas de cuerdas y hacer que suenen como una orquesta de cuerdas apoyada con los otros instrumentos a su alrededor es un desafío que me encanta.
Brian McCreath Sí, creo que puedo decir eso por la música. Creo que esa es una de las cosas de Canción Exaltada que realmente amo. Creo que el oyente puede sentir no solo la alegría de la pieza en sí, sino que creo que al escucharla, un oyente escuchará lo que amas en estos instrumentos.
Tony Solitro Y también me encanta pedirles que canten. Entonces, cada instrumento es un cantante e incluso las melodías de percusión y las melodías de piano, hay mucho cantabile allí.
Brian McCreath Una pregunta final con este proyecto ahora en el estudio, es un poco la culminación de El Puerto Rico. Y me pregunto la experiencia de trabajar con Tian con estos músicos en la comunidad, con estos otros compositores. Lo cual, por supuesto, es solo ocasional cuando las personas se reúnen, pero sin embargo, has estado en comunicación con estas personas en el transcurso de algunos años. ¿Ha llevado a un cambio o nuevas ideas que llevarás a un nuevo proyecto que podrías estar considerando?
Tony Solitro Bueno, el proceso para esto fue muy divertido y diferente para mí. Ese primer verano que trabajé con Tian y los músicos, llegué con pequeños extractos que eran quizás de 30 segundos a 90 segundos y cada uno tenía su propio carácter o idea o respondía a un poema diferente, y me di permiso para no preocuparme sobre en qué orden iban a ir o cómo encajaban todos juntos. Y entonces después de esa experiencia, irme a escribir y ahora conocer a los músicos y escribir para ellos específicamente. Me ayudó a recopilar ideas de una manera que de otro modo no tendría. Entonces, lo que terminé encontrando fue una narrativa en los poemas, y la primera que escuchas en la pieza es sobre una voz que está despertando y emergiendo. Y me gusta pensar en esto como la voz de Julia, mi voz como artista, pero también la voz de un pueblo que se une y encuentra su voz. Luego, la sección central es un alegre canto de protesta. Y de nuevo, creo que Julia encuentra su manera de protestar por las cosas que la molestan, pero también hace un llamado a los trabajadores del mundo para que se unan y eso. Y luego termina con una pregunta, más introspectiva, “somos artistas, tenemos voces pequeñas, ¿qué podemos hacer?” Y también como personas que se preocupan por nuestras comunidades y nuestro mundo, ¿qué puede hacer una sola voz? Ese es el signo de interrogación con el que lo dejo que, con suerte, es un final esperanzador.
Brian McCreath Tony Solitro, muchas gracias por la música y por hablar conmigo hoy. Lo aprecio.
Tony Solitro Gracias. Fue un placer.
Traducido por Damaris Pérez-Pizarro