"Ne Fú, Ni Fa: Los Cuentos de Siempre" by Gabriel Bouche Caro
El Puerto Rico is a project of the Massachusetts International Festival of the Arts (MIFA) and the Victory Players and Music Director Tianhui Ng, with support from New England Public Media.
One of the threads connecting so many of the pieces in El Puerto Rico is the odd, in-between political status of the island itself. It's neither fully independent nor fully a part of the US, a colony in practice if not in name. Gabriel Bouche Caro uses a colloquial term to describe it, "ne fú, ni fa," roughly translating to "neither here nor there." His piece explores the current situation, as well as the possible future outcomes for Puerto Rico. Will it become independent, a fully-recognized country in its own right? Will it become a US state, forging closer ties with America? Or, will it continue to exist in the in-between? As Bouche Caro explains, living with this uncertainty is central to the experience of so many Puerto Ricans.
Victory Players:
Nathan Ben-Yehuda, piano
Clare Monfredo, cello
Giovanni Pérez, flute
Robert Rocheteau, percussion
Eric Schultz, clarinet
Elly Toyoda, violin
Tianhui Ng, Artistic Director
Angela Santiago, Ensemble Manager
You can watch an interview with Gabriel below, with a transcript in both English and Spanish:
Interview with Gabriel Bouche Caro
Brian McCreath I'm Brian McCreath at GBH in Boston. I'm with composer Gabriel Bouche Caro. Gabriel, thanks for spending a little time with me today.
Gabriel Bouche Caro Thank you so much for having me.
Brian McCreath Your piece is Ne Fú, Ni Fa: Los Cuentos de Siempre. And there's a lot in that title that gives us context for the music you've written. I wonder if you can just give us that context, translate the title and tell us a little bit about where it comes from.
Gabriel Bouche Caro The term ne fú ni fa is kind of a colloquialism back home in Puerto Rico. That means neither here nor there. Something kind of in the in between, right? And the piece deals with the idea of the status of the island, which is something that has historically been at the forefront of politics. And historically, it's always been if neither here nor there. And for this piece, I take these terms that come from a book called The United States of Banana by Puerto Rican author Giannina Braschi, and she uses these three terms to describe the different status options that we have so washy stands for statehood. Wishy washy stands for the freely associated state, which is what we have now otherwise known as the colony and wishy stands for independence. And what do we have now, which is the colony or the freely associated state, as people like to say, is kind of neither here nor there, because that is the reality that we have been living in as an island for now over 60-some odd years or more.
Brian McCreath And it's an experience, a way of living that those of us who have always lived on the mainland kind of almost can't relate to it. It must be so deeply part of your personhood living in Puerto Rico that sense of neither here nor there is not something that most of us would really probably understand.
Gabriel Bouche Caro Yeah, I don't think that anyone can quite understand the situation if you're not born and raised on the island. Even speaking to other Latin American people that come to the U.S., it's a completely different situation. When we are born we get a passport, but there are nuances in the relationship, things get taken as well, and it's not a one to one ratio of give and take. It hasn't been historically. And there are people that view it as the way to fix it is either washy or wishy as Giannina says in her book and as I say in my piece. But the consensus recently is that wishy washy gets you nowhere. Yeah, and that's true in life and that's true in our system.
Brian McCreath And so is this approach to creating music based in that reality? Is that something that is an area you've explored before creatively or did this opportunity with MIFA and with the Victory Players open up this opportunity for you to express these different statuses of Puerto Rico?
Gabriel Bouche Caro I think that for me, I've always had the idea of Puerto Rican identity in my music, but I've always come at it from a different perspective because as you see with this project, there are some of the composers that choose to portray the musical culture of Puerto Rico more directly and more clearly, with direct influence from genres of music back home or quotations or things of that nature. I've always kind of taken the side route per se because the music that was born out of me didn't want to be so on the nose. I take all of those influences and just pass them through this filter and what comes out is that I can tell that that music is there, but for a listener, just any any person listening to the piece, you can't quite say, "oh, this is an element of bomba or this is an element of salsa, or this is even an element of rock" or anything that is influential to me. But they're all there. And I think that also has to do with the upbringing on the island and the multi-sensorial thing that we have not only with our own culture, but with the bombardment of culture from the US that also shapes how at least some of the people in Puerto Rico think. I was speaking English as well as Spanish when I was six or seven, just like I am now. American TV, American music mixed with Puerto Rican music and all, it creates this new culture that is really not existent anywhere else, and therefore I produce something that is nonexistent anywhere else, but even more so because it's only my vision of my experience.
Brian McCreath That mystery of what feeds into the music, I think what I hear, especially in the first movement Washy, you do something that's really so intriguing by having fragmentary melodies show up and disappear. It's like an apparition, almost. I don't know if that's exactly what you meant for that to be. But it's that experience of something fleeting. So it's almost like in the midst of a sound landscape that's not fully defined, these moments of fragmentary melody arrive, give us something we think we can hold onto, and then it's gone. And I don't know if that's what you were going for, but the effect is really intriguing. It's fascinating.
Gabriel Bouche Caro Well, there's something to that in the sense that in my portrayal of this idea of Washy or statehood, I'm trying to portray the idea of things are not quite what they seem. And there are a lot of things that pop up that are kind of this imitation of old colonial drum and Fife music that are meant to be ironic in a way to say this is the music of the days that built this, but this is no longer the case. Like, we don't live in this time. We don't live in these ideals anymore. And from the point of view of my upbringing, I see this as something that portrays itself to be strong and direct and unbreakable or unshakable in some way, but it can just as quickly dissipate and dissolve into this fragmentary dissolution of an idea, which is what I'm trying somewhat to achieve when these melodies come in and out, especially in the winds in that first movement.
Brian McCreath What that makes me think or maybe perceive is that Washy, and the idea of independence, your your music is a reaction to that idea, more than an expression of the idea.
Gabriel Bouche Caro Right, right, exactly. I'm mostly reacting to my feelings upon the idea of a movement per se or a political movement or a status movement. So in that first movement, I'm commenting on my interpretation of what it would be like for Puerto Rico, that desires or achieves statehood.
Brian McCreath Mm-Hmm. And is it the same for the other movements, wishy washy, and for wishy, that they are reactions to these concepts more than they are expressions of those concepts?
Gabriel Bouche Caro Yes, exactly. I think all of the movements in the piece are my reaction or my kind of musical way of expressing how I feel about that position.
Brian McCreath What's fascinating about the project El Puerto Rico that you're part of here is the variety of perspectives on the Puerto Rican experience brought to the project by these other composers and yours, I don't know if it's the most political, but it's right there with any of the others that might be political. It considers what Puerto Rico is as an entity. And so I wonder in your experience now with this short lived community of the project, whether some of these other perspectives have affected the way that you think about these aspects of Puerto Rico as an entity?
Gabriel Bouche Caro I think what what is most impactful is just seeing the variety in thinking. Not necessarily being swayed one way or the other, but seeing that there are so many--which is something that we all know--there are so many nuances to this that go way above our heads, even if we want to be the most informed that we can. And my personal relationship to the themes that I bring up in my piece are definitely not shared by everyone. And this piece doesn't make an explicit this is this is what I want, but I know what that is. But again, I don't feel the need to be so on the nose with that.
Gabriel Bouche Caro And it also shows me, this whole project, something that I also learned living in New York after living on the island that there are so many people that identify as Puerto Rican in a different way. And what that means to me is completely different to what it means to someone else and someone that is born in New York and and lives there, Puerto Rican-ness does not understand that how I understand it. And I, born on the island and lived almost my whole life there, how I live my Puerto Rican-ness is not how they live theirs. But as I've encountered more people, more situations, I've grown to be way more empathetic of these situations because none of them are easy.
Brian McCreath I think that's part of the experience of hearing your music is that none of this is easy. None of these statuses is actually the answer that everybody would consider the best answer. Has the experience of writing this piece and working with these musicians propelled you to new ideas that you might go with for your next piece that even might relate or grow out of this piece?
Gabriel Bouche Caro Yeah, I'm in a working collaboration right now with this author of the book United States of Banana, Giannina. And she deals a lot with this idea of identity and our place within the colonial nature of our space. I'm also very much more in a track where I am following this idea of who we are or who I perceive we are and give my point of view as to who I think we are as a people and and why I think we are important.
Brian McCreath I look forward to it. It sounds great. Gabrielle Bouche Caro, thank you so much for talking about this fantastic music.
Gabriel Bouche Caro Of course! Thank you so much for having me.
Entrevista con Gabriel Bouche Caro
Brian McCreath Soy Brian McCreath en GBH en Boston. Estoy con el compositor Gabriel Bouche Caro. Gabriel, gracias por pasar un rato conmigo hoy.
Gabriel Bouche Caro Muchas gracias por recibirme.
Brian McCreath Tu pieza es Ni Fú, Ni Fa: Los Cuentos de Siempre. Y hay mucho en ese título que nos da contexto para la música que has escrito. Me pregunto si puede darnos ese contexto, traducir el título y contarnos un poco de dónde viene.
Gabriel Bouche Caro El término ni fú ni fa es una especie de coloquialismo en Puerto Rico. Eso significa ni aquí ni allá. Algo así como en el medio, ¿verdad? Y la pieza trata la idea del estatus de la isla, que es algo que históricamente ha estado al frente de la política. E históricamente, siempre ha sido si no es ni aquí ni allá. Y para este artículo, tomo estos términos que provienen de un libro llamado Estados Unidos de Banana de la autora puertorriqueña Giannina Braschi, y ella usa estos tres términos para describir las diferentes opciones de estatus que tenemos, tan (washy) débiles que representan la estadidad. Wishy washy representa el estado libremente asociado, que es lo que ahora conocemos como la colonia y wishy representa la independencia. Y lo que tenemos ahora, que es la colonia o el estado de libre asociación, como le gusta decir a la gente, es como que ni aquí ni allá, porque esa es la realidad en la que hemos estado viviendo como una isla durante ahora más de 60- algunos años impares o más.
Brian McCreath Y es una experiencia, una forma de vida que aquellos de nosotros que siempre hemos vivido en el continente casi no podemos relacionarnos con ella. Debe ser una parte tan profunda de tu personalidad viviendo en Puerto Rico que la sensación de que ni aquí ni allá no es algo que la mayoría de nosotros probablemente entenderíamos.
Gabriel Bouche Caro Sí, no creo que nadie pueda entender bien la situación si no has nacido y crecido en la isla. Incluso hablando con otras personas latinoamericanas que vienen a los EE. UU., es una situación completamente diferente. Cuando nosotros nacemos, obtenemos un pasaporte, pero hay matices en la relación, se nos quitan cosas también, y no es una relación de uno a uno de dar y recibir. No lo ha sido históricamente. Y hay personas que ven que la forma de solucionarlo es washy o wishy, como dice Giannina en su libro y como digo en mi artículo. Pero el consenso reciente es que el wishy washy no te lleva a ninguna parte. Sí, y eso es cierto en la vida y eso es cierto en nuestro sistema.
Brian McCreath Y entonces, ¿este enfoque para crear música se basa en esa realidad? ¿Es algo que es un área que tú has explorado creativamente antes o esta oportunidad con MIFA y con Victory Players te abrió esta oportunidad para expresar estos diferentes estados de Puerto Rico?
Gabriel Bouche Caro Pienso que para mí, siempre he tenido la idea de la identidad puertorriqueña en mi música, pero siempre lo he abordado desde una perspectiva diferente porque como ves con este proyecto, hay algunos de los compositores que opten por retratar la cultura musical de Puerto Rico de manera más directa y clara, con influencia directa de géneros musicales de nuestro país o citas o cosas por el estilo. Yo siempre he tomado la ruta lateral per se porque la música que nació de mí no quería ser tan exacta. Yo tomo todas esas influencias y las paso a través de este filtro y lo que sale es que puedo decir que esa música está ahí, pero para un oyente, cualquier persona que escuche la pieza, no puede decir, “oh, esto es un elemento de bomba o esto es un elemento de salsa, o esto es incluso un elemento de rock” o cualquier cosa que sea influyente para mí. Pero están todos ahí. Y creo que eso también tiene que ver con la crianza en la isla y la cosa multisensorial que tenemos no solo con nuestra propia cultura, sino con el bombardeo de la cultura de los EE.UU. que también moldea cómo al menos algunas de las personas en Puerto Rico piensan. Yo hablaba inglés como también en español cuando tenía seis o siete años, al igual que ahora. La televisión estadounidense, la música estadounidense mezclada con la música puertorriqueña y todo, crea esta nueva cultura que realmente no existe en ningún otro lado, y por lo tanto produzco algo que no existe en ningún otro lado, pero más aún porque es solo mi visión de mi experiencia.
Brian McCreath Ese misterio de lo que alimenta la música, creo que lo que escucho, especialmente en el primer movimiento Washy, tú haces algo que es realmente intrigante al tener melodías fragmentarias que aparecen y desaparecen. Es como una aparición, casi. No sé si eso es exactamente lo que querías que fuera. Pero es esa experiencia de algo fugaz. Así es que es casi como en medio de un paisaje sonoro que no está completamente definido, llegan estos momentos de melodía fragmentaria, nos dan algo a lo que creemos que podemos aferrarnos, y luego se va. Y no sé si eso es lo que buscabas, pero el efecto es realmente intrigante. Es fascinante.
Gabriel Bouche Caro Bueno, hay algo de eso en el sentido de que en mi representación de esta idea de Washy o estado, estoy tratando de representar la idea de que las cosas no son exactamente lo que parecen. Y hay muchas cosas que aparecen que son una especie de imitación del antiguo tambor colonial y la música de Fife que pretenden ser irónicos para decir que esta es la música de los días que construyeron esto, pero esto ya no es el caso. Como, nosotros no vivimos en este tiempo. Ya nosotros no vivimos en estos ideales. Y desde el punto de vista de mi educación, yo veo esto como algo que se presenta a sí mismo como fuerte, directo e inquebrantable o inconmovible de alguna manera, pero que puede disiparse y disolverse con la misma rapidez en esta disolución fragmentaria de una idea, que es lo que estoy tratando de lograr cuando estas melodías entran y salen, especialmente en los vientos en ese primer movimiento.
Brian McCreath Lo que eso me hace pensar o tal vez percibir es que Washy, y la idea de independencia, tu música es una reacción a esa idea, más que una expresión de la idea.
Gabriel Bouche Caro Correcto, correcto, exacto. Principalmente reacciono a mis sentimientos sobre la idea de un movimiento per se o un movimiento político o un movimiento de estatus. Entonces, en ese primer movimiento, estoy comentando mi interpretación de cómo sería para Puerto Rico, que desea o logra la estadidad.
Brian McCreath Mm-Hmm. ¿Y es lo mismo para los otros movimientos, wishy washy y wishy, que son reacciones a estos conceptos más que expresiones de esos conceptos?
Gabriel Bouche Caro Sí, exactamente. Creo que todos los movimientos de la pieza son mi reacción o mi forma musical de expresar lo que siento por esa posición.
Brian McCreath Lo que es fascinante sobre el proyecto El Puerto Rico del que eres parte aquí es la variedad de perspectivas sobre la experiencia puertorriqueña que aportan al proyecto estos otros compositores y el tuyo, yo no sé si es el más político, pero está justo ahí con cualquiera de los otros que podrían ser políticos. Considera lo que es Puerto Rico como entidad. Entonces, me pregunto en tu experiencia ahora con esta comunidad de corta duración del proyecto, si ¿algunas de estas otras perspectivas han afectado la forma en que piensa sobre estos aspectos de Puerto Rico como entidad?
Gabriel Bouche Caro Creo que lo que más impacta es ver la variedad en el pensamiento. No necesariamente influido en un sentido u otro, pero al ver que hay tantos, que es algo que todos sabemos, hay tantos matices en esto que van mucho más allá de nuestras cabezas, incluso si queremos ser los más informado que podemos. Y mi relación personal con los temas que menciono en mi pieza definitivamente no es compartida por todos. Y esta pieza no hace explícito esto es esto es lo que quiero, pero yo sé lo que es eso. Pero, de nuevo, no siento la necesidad de ser tan directo con eso.
Gabriel Bouche Caro Y también me muestra, todo este proyecto, algo que también aprendí viviendo en Nueva York después de vivir en la isla que hay tanta gente que se identifica como puertorriqueña de una manera diferente. Y lo que eso significa para mí es completamente diferente a lo que significa para otra persona y alguien que nació en Nueva York y vive allí, el puertorriqueño no entiende eso cómo lo entiendo yo. Y yo, nacido en la isla y viviendo casi toda mi vida allí, como yo vivo mi puertorriqueñidad no es como ellos viven la suya. Pero a medida que me he encontrado con más personas, más situaciones, me he vuelto mucho más empático con estas situaciones porque ninguna de ellas es fácil.
Brian McCreath Creo que parte de la experiencia de escuchar tu música es que nada de esto es fácil. Ninguno de estos estados es en realidad la respuesta que todos considerarían la mejor respuesta. ¿La experiencia de escribir esta pieza y trabajar con estos músicos te ha impulsado a nuevas ideas con las que podrías ir para tu próxima pieza que incluso podría relacionarse o surgir de esta pieza?
Gabriel Bouche Caro Sí, estoy en una colaboración de trabajo en este momento con este autor del libro Estados Unidos of Banana, Giannina. Y trata mucho esta idea de identidad y nuestro lugar dentro de la naturaleza colonial de nuestro espacio. También estoy mucho más en una senda en la que sigo esta idea de quiénes somos o quiénes percibo que somos y doy mi punto de vista sobre quiénes creo que somos como personas y por qué creo que somos importantes.
Brian McCreath Lo espero con ansias. Suena grandioso. Gabrielle Bouche Caro, muchas gracias por hablar de esta música fantástica.
Gabriel Bouche Caro ¡Claro! ¡Muchas gracias por invitarme!