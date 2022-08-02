"Ne Fú, Ni Fa: Los Cuentos de Siempre" by Gabriel Bouche Caro

Interview with Gabriel Bouche Caro

Brian McCreath I'm Brian McCreath at GBH in Boston. I'm with composer Gabriel Bouche Caro. Gabriel, thanks for spending a little time with me today.

Gabriel Bouche Caro Thank you so much for having me.

Brian McCreath Your piece is Ne Fú, Ni Fa: Los Cuentos de Siempre. And there's a lot in that title that gives us context for the music you've written. I wonder if you can just give us that context, translate the title and tell us a little bit about where it comes from.

Gabriel Bouche Caro The term ne fú ni fa is kind of a colloquialism back home in Puerto Rico. That means neither here nor there. Something kind of in the in between, right? And the piece deals with the idea of the status of the island, which is something that has historically been at the forefront of politics. And historically, it's always been if neither here nor there. And for this piece, I take these terms that come from a book called The United States of Banana by Puerto Rican author Giannina Braschi, and she uses these three terms to describe the different status options that we have so washy stands for statehood. Wishy washy stands for the freely associated state, which is what we have now otherwise known as the colony and wishy stands for independence. And what do we have now, which is the colony or the freely associated state, as people like to say, is kind of neither here nor there, because that is the reality that we have been living in as an island for now over 60-some odd years or more.

Brian McCreath And it's an experience, a way of living that those of us who have always lived on the mainland kind of almost can't relate to it. It must be so deeply part of your personhood living in Puerto Rico that sense of neither here nor there is not something that most of us would really probably understand.

Gabriel Bouche Caro Yeah, I don't think that anyone can quite understand the situation if you're not born and raised on the island. Even speaking to other Latin American people that come to the U.S., it's a completely different situation. When we are born we get a passport, but there are nuances in the relationship, things get taken as well, and it's not a one to one ratio of give and take. It hasn't been historically. And there are people that view it as the way to fix it is either washy or wishy as Giannina says in her book and as I say in my piece. But the consensus recently is that wishy washy gets you nowhere. Yeah, and that's true in life and that's true in our system.

Brian McCreath And so is this approach to creating music based in that reality? Is that something that is an area you've explored before creatively or did this opportunity with MIFA and with the Victory Players open up this opportunity for you to express these different statuses of Puerto Rico?

Gabriel Bouche Caro I think that for me, I've always had the idea of Puerto Rican identity in my music, but I've always come at it from a different perspective because as you see with this project, there are some of the composers that choose to portray the musical culture of Puerto Rico more directly and more clearly, with direct influence from genres of music back home or quotations or things of that nature. I've always kind of taken the side route per se because the music that was born out of me didn't want to be so on the nose. I take all of those influences and just pass them through this filter and what comes out is that I can tell that that music is there, but for a listener, just any any person listening to the piece, you can't quite say, "oh, this is an element of bomba or this is an element of salsa, or this is even an element of rock" or anything that is influential to me. But they're all there. And I think that also has to do with the upbringing on the island and the multi-sensorial thing that we have not only with our own culture, but with the bombardment of culture from the US that also shapes how at least some of the people in Puerto Rico think. I was speaking English as well as Spanish when I was six or seven, just like I am now. American TV, American music mixed with Puerto Rican music and all, it creates this new culture that is really not existent anywhere else, and therefore I produce something that is nonexistent anywhere else, but even more so because it's only my vision of my experience.

Brian McCreath That mystery of what feeds into the music, I think what I hear, especially in the first movement Washy, you do something that's really so intriguing by having fragmentary melodies show up and disappear. It's like an apparition, almost. I don't know if that's exactly what you meant for that to be. But it's that experience of something fleeting. So it's almost like in the midst of a sound landscape that's not fully defined, these moments of fragmentary melody arrive, give us something we think we can hold onto, and then it's gone. And I don't know if that's what you were going for, but the effect is really intriguing. It's fascinating.

Gabriel Bouche Caro Well, there's something to that in the sense that in my portrayal of this idea of Washy or statehood, I'm trying to portray the idea of things are not quite what they seem. And there are a lot of things that pop up that are kind of this imitation of old colonial drum and Fife music that are meant to be ironic in a way to say this is the music of the days that built this, but this is no longer the case. Like, we don't live in this time. We don't live in these ideals anymore. And from the point of view of my upbringing, I see this as something that portrays itself to be strong and direct and unbreakable or unshakable in some way, but it can just as quickly dissipate and dissolve into this fragmentary dissolution of an idea, which is what I'm trying somewhat to achieve when these melodies come in and out, especially in the winds in that first movement.

Brian McCreath What that makes me think or maybe perceive is that Washy, and the idea of independence, your your music is a reaction to that idea, more than an expression of the idea.

Gabriel Bouche Caro Right, right, exactly. I'm mostly reacting to my feelings upon the idea of a movement per se or a political movement or a status movement. So in that first movement, I'm commenting on my interpretation of what it would be like for Puerto Rico, that desires or achieves statehood.

Brian McCreath Mm-Hmm. And is it the same for the other movements, wishy washy, and for wishy, that they are reactions to these concepts more than they are expressions of those concepts?

Gabriel Bouche Caro Yes, exactly. I think all of the movements in the piece are my reaction or my kind of musical way of expressing how I feel about that position.

Brian McCreath What's fascinating about the project El Puerto Rico that you're part of here is the variety of perspectives on the Puerto Rican experience brought to the project by these other composers and yours, I don't know if it's the most political, but it's right there with any of the others that might be political. It considers what Puerto Rico is as an entity. And so I wonder in your experience now with this short lived community of the project, whether some of these other perspectives have affected the way that you think about these aspects of Puerto Rico as an entity?

Gabriel Bouche Caro I think what what is most impactful is just seeing the variety in thinking. Not necessarily being swayed one way or the other, but seeing that there are so many--which is something that we all know--there are so many nuances to this that go way above our heads, even if we want to be the most informed that we can. And my personal relationship to the themes that I bring up in my piece are definitely not shared by everyone. And this piece doesn't make an explicit this is this is what I want, but I know what that is. But again, I don't feel the need to be so on the nose with that.

Gabriel Bouche Caro And it also shows me, this whole project, something that I also learned living in New York after living on the island that there are so many people that identify as Puerto Rican in a different way. And what that means to me is completely different to what it means to someone else and someone that is born in New York and and lives there, Puerto Rican-ness does not understand that how I understand it. And I, born on the island and lived almost my whole life there, how I live my Puerto Rican-ness is not how they live theirs. But as I've encountered more people, more situations, I've grown to be way more empathetic of these situations because none of them are easy.

Brian McCreath I think that's part of the experience of hearing your music is that none of this is easy. None of these statuses is actually the answer that everybody would consider the best answer. Has the experience of writing this piece and working with these musicians propelled you to new ideas that you might go with for your next piece that even might relate or grow out of this piece?

Gabriel Bouche Caro Yeah, I'm in a working collaboration right now with this author of the book United States of Banana, Giannina. And she deals a lot with this idea of identity and our place within the colonial nature of our space. I'm also very much more in a track where I am following this idea of who we are or who I perceive we are and give my point of view as to who I think we are as a people and and why I think we are important.

Brian McCreath I look forward to it. It sounds great. Gabrielle Bouche Caro, thank you so much for talking about this fantastic music.

Gabriel Bouche Caro Of course! Thank you so much for having me.