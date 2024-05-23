GBH Music Presents Violinist Eldbjørg Hemsing

GBH Music welcomes Norwegian Violinist Eldbjørg Hemsing for the next installment in our music series. This charismatic violinist has performed with orchestras and venues worldwide. She recently released her first solo album on the Sony label, entitled “Arctic," devoted to the rich natural soundscapes of the far north.

Together with the gifted American pianist Llewellyn Sanchez–Werner, Eldbjørg Hemsing took the audience on an extraordinary sonic journey to her homeland while exploring themes of environmentalism, climate change, and our connection to nature.

Program:

Edvard Grieg: Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 2 in G major

I. Lento doloroso

II. Allegretto tranquillo

III. Allegro animato

Frode Fjellheim: Under the Arctic Moon

Jacob Shea: Sea Ice Melting

Einojuhani Rautavaara: Whispering

Edvard Grieg: Last Spring

Henning Sommero: Vårsøg

Maurice Ravel: Tsigane

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Souvenir d’un lieu cher – No.3, Mélodie

This event was hosted by Brian McCreath, GBH Music’s Director of Production, host of CRB's Boston Symphony Orchestra broadcasts, host of The Bach Hour and Executive Producer of WCRB In Concert.

Photo credit: Gregor Hohenberg