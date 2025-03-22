GBH Music Presents Countertenor John Holiday
Countertenor John Holiday sings a deeply personal program of spirituals, concert music, and his own arrangements, accompanied by pianist Kevin J. Miller, and shares stories from his background in music.
This intimate performance for GBH's Beacon Circle donors and friends is hosted by WCRB's Brian McCreath.
John Holiday, countertenor
Kevin J. Miller, piano
Program:
Hall JOHNSON - I’m Gonter Tell God All of My Troubles
Robert L. MORRIS - Selections from Lyric Suite
Leslie ADAMS - Selections from Nightsongs
Carlos SIMON - Vocalise
Theodore MORRISON - Chamber Music: Five Songs on Poems by James Joyce
Bart HOWARD, arr. John Holiday - Fly Me To The Moon
Abel MEEROPOL, arr. John Holiday - Strange Fruit
Trad., arr. John Holiday - Over My Head/Amazing Grace