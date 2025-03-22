GBH Music Presents Countertenor John Holiday

This intimate performance for GBH's Beacon Circle donors and friends is hosted by WCRB's Brian McCreath.

John Holiday, countertenor

Kevin J. Miller, piano

Program:

Hall JOHNSON - I’m Gonter Tell God All of My Troubles

Robert L. MORRIS - Selections from Lyric Suite

Leslie ADAMS - Selections from Nightsongs

Carlos SIMON - Vocalise

Theodore MORRISON - Chamber Music: Five Songs on Poems by James Joyce

Bart HOWARD, arr. John Holiday - Fly Me To The Moon

Abel MEEROPOL, arr. John Holiday - Strange Fruit

Trad., arr. John Holiday - Over My Head/Amazing Grace