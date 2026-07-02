GBH Music Presents "American Mosaics," with the Neave Trio

Neave Trio

Anna Williams, violin

Mikhail Veselov, cello

Eri Nakamura, piano

Program

Samuel COLERIDGE-TAYLOR Five Negro Melodies for Piano Trio, Op. 59 No. 1

Aaron COPLAND Prelude from Symphony for Organ and Orchestra (arr. for piano trio)

Jennifer HIGDON A Vast Palette (Boston premiere)

Rubin GOLDMARK Piano Trio in D minor, Op. 1

Astor PIAZZOLLA La Muerte del Ángel / Oblivion / Libertango

This concert was recorded on June 17th, 2026 at GBH's Fraser Performance Studio.

This program is made possible by the Mattina R. Proctor Foundation.