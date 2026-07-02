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GBH Music Presents "American Mosaics," with the Neave Trio

CRB Classical 99.5
Published July 2, 2026 at 3:44 PM EDT

The two-time Grammy-nominated Neave Trio celebrates the diverse voices that have shaped, and been shaped by, American musical traditions.

Neave Trio
Anna Williams, violin
Mikhail Veselov, cello
Eri Nakamura, piano

Program
Samuel COLERIDGE-TAYLOR Five Negro Melodies for Piano Trio, Op. 59 No. 1
Aaron COPLAND Prelude from Symphony for Organ and Orchestra (arr. for piano trio)
Jennifer HIGDON A Vast Palette (Boston premiere)
Rubin GOLDMARK Piano Trio in D minor, Op. 1
Astor PIAZZOLLA La Muerte del Ángel / Oblivion / Libertango

This concert was recorded on June 17th, 2026 at GBH's Fraser Performance Studio.

This program is made possible by the Mattina R. Proctor Foundation.
Tags
GBH Music Presents Neave TrioSamuel Coleridge-TaylorAaron CoplandJennifer HigdonAstor Piazzolla