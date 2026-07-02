GBH Music Presents "American Mosaics," with the Neave Trio
The two-time Grammy-nominated Neave Trio celebrates the diverse voices that have shaped, and been shaped by, American musical traditions.
Neave Trio
Anna Williams, violin
Mikhail Veselov, cello
Eri Nakamura, piano
Program
Samuel COLERIDGE-TAYLOR Five Negro Melodies for Piano Trio, Op. 59 No. 1
Aaron COPLAND Prelude from Symphony for Organ and Orchestra (arr. for piano trio)
Jennifer HIGDON A Vast Palette (Boston premiere)
Rubin GOLDMARK Piano Trio in D minor, Op. 1
Astor PIAZZOLLA La Muerte del Ángel / Oblivion / Libertango
This concert was recorded on June 17th, 2026 at GBH's Fraser Performance Studio.
This program is made possible by the Mattina R. Proctor Foundation.