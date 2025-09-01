Getting Into Opera with Davóne Tines: Donizetti's "Ah! Mes amis"

It's the first episode of our new series, "Getting Into Opera," releasing new episodes every Monday for the next six weeks!

Subscribe to the GBH Music YouTube channel to be notified when new episodes drop.

About the series:

What makes an opera performance great? From perfecting pronunciation to understanding character motivation, every detail counts. GBH Music partnered with Boston Lyric Opera, New England Conservatory of Music, and legendary opera singers Patricia Racette, Susan Graham, and Davóne Tines to deconstruct — and demystify — an extraordinary art form.