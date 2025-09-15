Getting Into Opera with Patricia Racette: Puccini's "Mi chiamano Mimi"
Soprano Emily M. Jensen sings Mimi's charming and emotional introductory aria from Puccini's "La Bohème," in a masterclass with opera icon Patricia Racette!
Getting Into Opera is our series presented in collaboration with Boston Lyric Opera and New England Conservatory of Music, showcasing extraordinary emerging talent and exploring the art form through masterclasses with legendary opera stars Davóne Tines, Patricia Racette, and Susan Graham.
