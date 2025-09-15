© 2025
Getting Into Opera with Patricia Racette: Puccini's "Mi chiamano Mimi"

Published September 15, 2025 at 12:10 PM EDT

Soprano Emily M. Jensen sings Mimi's charming and emotional introductory aria from Puccini's "La Bohème," in a masterclass with opera icon Patricia Racette!

Getting Into Opera is our series presented in collaboration with Boston Lyric Opera and New England Conservatory of Music, showcasing extraordinary emerging talent and exploring the art form through masterclasses with legendary opera stars Davóne Tines, Patricia Racette, and Susan Graham.

