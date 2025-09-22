Getting Into Opera with Davóne Tines: Mozart's "Parto, ma tu, bien mio"
Countertenor Ricky Lee Owens sings a passionate aria from Mozart's opera "La Clemenza di Tito" for a masterclass with bass-baritone Davóne Tines.
Getting Into Opera is our series presented in collaboration with Boston Lyric Opera and New England Conservatory of Music, showcasing extraordinary emerging talent and exploring the art form through masterclasses with legendary opera stars Davóne Tines, Patricia Racette, and Susan Graham.
