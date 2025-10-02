Getting Into Opera with Susan Graham: Strauss's "Sein wir wieder gut!"
Mezzo-soprano Alexis Peart sings the "Composer's Aria" from Richard Strauss's "Ariadne auf Naxos," in a masterclass with the inimitable mezzo Susan Graham.
Getting Into Opera is our series presented in collaboration with Boston Lyric Opera and New England Conservatory of Music, showcasing extraordinary emerging talent and exploring the art form through masterclasses with legendary opera stars Davóne Tines, Patricia Racette, and Susan Graham.
