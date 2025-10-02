© 2025
Classical Radio Boston
Getting Into Opera with Susan Graham: Strauss's "Sein wir wieder gut!"

CRB Classical 99.5
Published October 2, 2025 at 5:00 PM EDT

Mezzo-soprano Alexis Peart sings the "Composer's Aria" from Richard Strauss's "Ariadne auf Naxos," in a masterclass with the inimitable mezzo Susan Graham.

Getting Into Opera is our series presented in collaboration with Boston Lyric Opera and New England Conservatory of Music, showcasing extraordinary emerging talent and exploring the art form through masterclasses with legendary opera stars Davóne Tines, Patricia Racette, and Susan Graham.

Getting Into Opera Richard StraussSusan Graham