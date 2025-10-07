Getting Into Opera with Patricia Racette: Bizet's "L'orage s'est calmé"
Baritone Junhan Choi sings the anguished "L'orage s'est calmé" from Georges Bizet's opera "The Pearl Fishers" in a masterclass with Patricia Racette.
Getting Into Opera is our series presented in collaboration with Boston Lyric Opera and New England Conservatory of Music, showcasing extraordinary emerging talent and exploring the art form through masterclasses with legendary opera stars Davóne Tines, Patricia Racette, and Susan Graham.
