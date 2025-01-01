David O’Leary has appeared on radio and television in the Boston Market for over 40 years, most recently co-hosting mornings on Magic 106.7FM. The Boston-area native has been seen and heard on the air at PBS, WGBH, WBCN, KISS-108, WAAF and WBOS, as well as WGBH/Channel 2 and Boston’s V-66. Off the air, David has served in leadership positions for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and currently serves on the board of the MetroWest YMCA, as well as president of the Aero Club of New England. David has narrated thousands of television and radio commercials, audio books, and corporate and industrial films from his home recording studio. His clients includeJohn Hancock, Aetna, FedEx, Carbonite, Expedia, The Boston Ballet, MassMutual, Parexel, PBS, Quest Diagnostics, Fidelity Investments, HealthIQ and Sony Pictures Sound. When he’s not on the air, David can sometimes be found in the air. He’s a private pilot who flies his own plane out of Minuteman Airfield in Stow, MA. A native of suburban Boston, David and his wife Kathy live in Framingham, where they’ve raised three wonderful children.