Jamie Kmak

Jamie hails from the Chicagoland area, and began his undergraduate studies in music performance at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign following performances at the Chicago Symphony Center, Meyerson Symphony Center, and Carnegie Hall. After pivoting to STEM and working for over half a decade in the Boston biotech scene, Jamie is thrilled to have found his way back into music at WCRB, and still performs locally on both low brass and percussion. When not in the studio, he can be found in the kitchen, at the gym, at a library, or generally wandering around Somerville.