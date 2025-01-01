Katie Ladrigan

Originally hailing from Oklahoma, Katie is a COVID-year transplant to the Eastern wilds, switching careers from professional musician to professional piano technician, by way of Boston’s own North Bennet Street School. After over a decade spent working in the musical theatre industry, it was time to switch gears. She still spends all her time with pianos, but now “under the hood” instead of “in the driver’s seat.” When not spinning tunes for you on weekend mornings, you’ll find her striding along in the great outdoors, coffee or ice cream in hand, enjoying the best Mother Nature has to offer.