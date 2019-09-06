11-Year-Old Violinist Wows on America's Got Talent

By 24 minutes ago
  • Tyler Butler-Figueroa performs on America's Got Talent
    Tyler Butler-Figueroa performs on America's Got Talent

Tyler Butler-Figueroa's infectious energy, a space clarinet, a DIY paper organ, and more, in this week's link roundup! 

1. Good news for aspiring astronaut-clarinetists: this 10-year-old girl designed a clarinet you can take to space.

2. Build your own playable paper organ! It's powered by the air from a single inflated baloon:

3. What do conductors really do? WIRED had conductor and organist Kent Tritle explain:

4. Test your ears: can you hear the difference between a $500 piano... and one that costs $2.5 million?

5. The $2.5 million piano in the video above is Steinway & Sons' unbelievable "Pictures at an Exhibition" piano. (Why's it so expensive? Well, for one thing, it's hand-painted -- with 24k gold!)

6. Watch 11-year-old violinst Tyler Butler-Figueroa wow the judges on America's Got Talent! 

 

Tags: 
link roundup

Related Content

Black Violin's New Single Will Have You Showing Off Your Moves

By Aug 30, 2019
Black Violin, in their video for "Showoff"
Black Violin

It's moving weekend in Boston (sorry to remind you)! Crack open an Allston X-mas beer or a non-alcoholic beverage of your choice, and relax for a minute with more music stories than can fit in the back of your U-haul.  

This Piano Paints a Picture with More than Just Sound

By Aug 23, 2019
Francesco Maria Mancarella plays his piano that paints
Francesco Maria Mancarella

Also in this link roundup: Blood Orange's first foray into classical music, Kian Soltani's visit to NPR's Tiny Desk, and some very, very good dogs.