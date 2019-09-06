11-Year-Old Violinist Wows on America's Got Talent

Tyler Butler-Figueroa's infectious energy, a space clarinet, a DIY paper organ, and more, in this week's link roundup!

1. Good news for aspiring astronaut-clarinetists: this 10-year-old girl designed a clarinet you can take to space.

2. Build your own playable paper organ! It's powered by the air from a single inflated baloon:

3. What do conductors really do? WIRED had conductor and organist Kent Tritle explain:

4. Test your ears: can you hear the difference between a $500 piano... and one that costs $2.5 million?

5. The $2.5 million piano in the video above is Steinway & Sons' unbelievable "Pictures at an Exhibition" piano. (Why's it so expensive? Well, for one thing, it's hand-painted -- with 24k gold!)

6. Watch 11-year-old violinst Tyler Butler-Figueroa wow the judges on America's Got Talent!