The Austrian Titans, with Boston Baroque and Forsythe

Sunday, April 12, 2020
7:00 PM
On WCRB In Concert with Boston Baroque, Martin Pearlman conducts Mozart and Haydn symphonies, with special guest soprano Amanda Forsythe singing arias, on demand.
Recorded on October 25 and 27, 2019 at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall
Hear Part 1:
Hear Part 2:
Boston Baroque
Martin Pearlman, conductor
Amanda Forsythe, soprano
MOZART Symphony No. 36, "Linz"
MOZART Il re pastore: "Barbaro, oh Dio, mi vedi"
MOZART Zaide: "Ruhe sanft"
MOZART "Bella mia fiamma"
HAYDN Il ritorno di Tobia: "Anna m'ascolta"
HAYDN Symphony No. 102
Read the program notes for this concert.