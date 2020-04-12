The Austrian Titans, with Boston Baroque and Forsythe

Sunday, April 12, 2020

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with Boston Baroque, Martin Pearlman conducts Mozart and Haydn symphonies, with special guest soprano Amanda Forsythe singing arias, on demand.

Recorded on October 25 and 27, 2019 at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall

Hear Part 1:



Hear Part 2:

Boston Baroque

Martin Pearlman, conductor

Amanda Forsythe, soprano

MOZART Symphony No. 36, "Linz"

MOZART Il re pastore: "Barbaro, oh Dio, mi vedi"

MOZART Zaide: "Ruhe sanft"

MOZART "Bella mia fiamma"

HAYDN Il ritorno di Tobia: "Anna m'ascolta"

HAYDN Symphony No. 102



