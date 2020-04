Bach's Brandenburgs, from the Handel and Haydn Society

Thursday, April 23, 9pm

On a Festival 1750 broadcast, violinist Aisslinn Nosky co-directs, with harpsichordist Ian Watson, a Handel and Haydn Society program of Bach's iconic Brandenburg Concertos at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall.

On the program:

Brandenburg Concerto No. 1

Susanna Ogata, violin piccolo

Todd Williams and Elizabeth Axtell, horns

Debra Nagy, David Dickey, and Fiona Last, oboes

Marilyn Boenau, bassoon

Brandenburg Concerto No. 5

Christopher Krueger, flute

Aisslinn Nosky, violin

Ian Watson, harpsichord

Brandenburg Concerto No. 3

Brandenburg Concerto No. 6

Brandenburg Concerto No. 4

Debra Nagy and Christopher Krueger, recorders

Aisslinn Nosky, violin

