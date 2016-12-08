A Balance of German Titanic Forces

Saturday at 8pm in an all-German program with the BSO, Christian Zacharias is the pianist in Schumann's Introduction and Allegro appassionato, as well as the conductor in Brahms's Serenade No. 2 and Schumann's Symphony No. 4.

Saturday, November 30, 2019

(encore broadcast Monday, December 9)

8:00 PM

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Christian Zacharias, pianist and conductor

BRAHMS Serenade No. 2

SCHUMANN Introduction and Allegro appassionato, for piano and orchestra

SCHUMANN Symphony No. 4

Christian Zacharias talks with WCRB's Brian McCreath about the rewards of Brahms's Serenade No. 2, the challenges of the dual role of soloist and conductor in Schumann's Introduction and Allegro appasionato, and how Schumann's music transcends his personal challenges: