Beethoven's Ninth, with Guerrero and the BSO

Sunday, August 25, 2019

7:00 PM

For the final concert of the Tanglewood season, Giancarlo Guerrero conducts the Boston Symphony Orchestra and Tanglewood Festival Chorus in Schoenberg's "Peace on Earth" and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, the "Ode to Joy."

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor

Nicole Cabell, soprano

J’Nai Bridges, mezzo-soprano

Nicholas Phan, tenor

Morris Robinson, bass

Tanglewood Festival Chorus

James Burton, conductor

SCHOENBERG Friede auf Erden (Peace on Earth), for unaccompanied chorus

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 9

Giancarlo Guerrero describes his experiences at Tanglewood this summer and why this performance of Beethoven's Ninth Symphony carries extra significance: