The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Beethoven's "Ode to Joy" with Andris Nelsons

  Andris Nelsons
    Andris Nelsons
    Marco Borggreve / BSO

Sunday at 7pm, Andris Nelsons conducts Beethoven's beloved Symphony No. 9 in an encore broadcast from Tanglewood.

Sunday, August 23, 2020
7:00 PM

This encore broadcast was originally recorded on Sunday, August 27, 2017.

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Katie Van Kooten, soprano
Tamara Mumford, mezzo-soprano
Russell Thomas, tenor
John Relyea, bass-baritone
Tanglewood Festival Chorus

IVES “The Housatonic at Stockbridge” from Three Places in New England
     This piece is no longer available on demand
BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 9

This concert is no longer available on demand.

Andris Nelsons
Katie Van Kooten
Tamara Mumford
Russell Thomas
John Relyea
Tanglewood Festival Chorus
Charles Ives
Ludwig van Beethoven