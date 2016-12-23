Beethoven's Violin Masterpiece, with Hadelich

Saturday, September 28, 2019

(encore broadcast Monday, October 7)

8:00 PM

The GRAMMY-winning violinist is the soloist in Beethoven's Violin Concerto, and Andris Nelsons conducts the next chapter in the BSO's ongoing series of Strauss recordings: the composer's Symphonia domestica.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Augustin Hadelich, violin

BEETHOVEN Violin Concerto

Richard STRAUSS Symphonia domestica

Augustin Hadelich talks with WCRB's Brian McCreath about his life as a musician and making choices in performing Beethoven's Violin Concerto: