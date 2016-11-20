Bell and Masur, from Tanglewood

Saturday at 8pm in an encore broadcast from the 2019 Tanglewood season, the American violinist is the soloist in Dvorák’s folk-infused Violin Concerto, and Ken-David Masur leads the BSO in the Czech composer's Symphony No. 8.

Saturday, February 1, 2020

(encore broadcast Monday, February 10)

8:00 PM

Recorded August 2, 2019

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Ken-David Masur, conductor

Joshua Bell, violin

MARTINŮ Memorial to Lidice

DVOŘÁK Violin Concerto

DVOŘÁK Symphony No. 8

Conductor Ken-David Masur talks with WCRB's Brian McCreath about Dvořák and Martinů, his lifelong relationship with Tanglewood and the BSO, and what he's looking forward to in the next chapter of his professional life as the Music Director of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra: