Bell and Masur, from Tanglewood

    Bill Phelps and Adam DeTour

Saturday at 8pm in an encore broadcast from the 2019 Tanglewood season, the American violinist is the soloist in Dvorák’s folk-infused Violin Concerto, and Ken-David Masur leads the BSO in the Czech composer's Symphony No. 8.

Saturday, February 1, 2020
(encore broadcast Monday, February 10)
8:00 PM

Recorded August 2, 2019

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Ken-David Masur, conductor
Joshua Bell, violin

MARTINŮ Memorial to Lidice
DVOŘÁK Violin Concerto
DVOŘÁK Symphony No. 8

Conductor Ken-David Masur talks with WCRB's Brian McCreath about Dvořák and Martinů, his lifelong relationship with Tanglewood and the BSO, and what he's looking forward to in the next chapter of his professional life as the Music Director of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra:

