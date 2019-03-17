Berlin in Boston with the Celebrity Series

On WCRB In Concert with the Celebrity Series of Boston, hear the Berlin Philharmonic Wind Quintet and the Philharmonia Quartett Berlin in an evening of chamber works winding through the centuries, from Mozart to Ligeti.

Sunday, March 17, 2019

7:00 PM

On the program:

MOZART Fantasy in F minor for Mechanical Organ, K. 594

HAYDN String Quartet No. 51, Op. 64 No. 4

LIGETI Six Bagatelles for Wind Quintet

SCHUMANN Quartet in A minor, Op. 41 No. 1

BEETHOVEN String Quartet No. 13 in B-flat, Op. 130, IV. Allegro assai - Alla danza tedesca

NIELSEN Wind Quintet, Op. 43 (1922)

SCHULLER Blues for Wind Quintet

MEDAGLIA El Porsche Negro

MOZART Serenade No. 13 in G major, K. 525, Eine Kleine Nachtmusik: II. Romance: Andante

Recorded on February 3, 2017 and March 3, 2017 at Jordan Hall.

This concert is no longer available on demand.

Learn more about the Berlin Philharmonic Wind Quintet.

Learn more about the Philharmonia Quartett Berlin.

Learn more about the Celebrity Series of Boston and see upcoming concerts.