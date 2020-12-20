The Best of Holiday Pops!

Sunday, December 20, 2020
7:00 PM
On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Pops, Keith Lockhart conducts a program of holiday highlights through the years, from sacred texts to modern favorites, topped with a special visit from one very jolly red-suited fellow!
Boston Pops
Tanglewood Festival Chorus
Keith Lockhart, conductor
Laura Carlo, narrator
Will Lebow, narrator
Trad., arr. ANDERSON Christmas Festival
JESSEL/GOULD Parade of the Wooden Soldiers, from Chauve Souris
BERLIOZ Shepherd's Chorus, from L'enfance du Christ
Trad./BIZET/KAY Pat-a-Pan/Farandole
BACH/RIST-SHAW/BENNETT Break Forth, O Beauteous Heavenly Light
YARROW-MATHES Light One Candle
SEBESKY A Christmas Carol
arr. CHASE/SEBESKY The Twelve Days of Christmas
TORME/WELLS, arr. MORLEY The Christmas Song
WILLIAMS Holiday Flight, from Home Alone
WILLIAMS Somewhere in my Memory, from Home Alone
ANDERSON Sleigh Ride
REISMAN A Visit from St. Nicholas ('Twas the Night Before Christmas)
COOTS/GILLESPIE-MASON Santa Claus is Comin' to Town
arr. REISMAN A Merry Little Sing-Along
arr. SEBESKY Frosty all the Way!
MILLER-JACKSON/PERITO Let There Be Peace On Earth
This concert is not available on-demand.