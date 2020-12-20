The Best of Holiday Pops!

Sunday, December 20, 2020

7:00 PM



On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Pops, Keith Lockhart conducts a program of holiday highlights through the years, from sacred texts to modern favorites, topped with a special visit from one very jolly red-suited fellow!



Boston Pops

Tanglewood Festival Chorus

Keith Lockhart, conductor

Laura Carlo, narrator

Will Lebow, narrator

Trad., arr. ANDERSON Christmas Festival

JESSEL/GOULD Parade of the Wooden Soldiers, from Chauve Souris

BERLIOZ Shepherd's Chorus, from L'enfance du Christ

Trad./BIZET/KAY Pat-a-Pan/Farandole

BACH/RIST-SHAW/BENNETT Break Forth, O Beauteous Heavenly Light

YARROW-MATHES Light One Candle

SEBESKY A Christmas Carol

arr. CHASE/SEBESKY The Twelve Days of Christmas

TORME/WELLS, arr. MORLEY The Christmas Song

WILLIAMS Holiday Flight, from Home Alone

WILLIAMS Somewhere in my Memory, from Home Alone

ANDERSON Sleigh Ride

REISMAN A Visit from St. Nicholas ('Twas the Night Before Christmas)

COOTS/GILLESPIE-MASON Santa Claus is Comin' to Town

arr. REISMAN A Merry Little Sing-Along

arr. SEBESKY Frosty all the Way!

MILLER-JACKSON/PERITO Let There Be Peace On Earth



This concert is not available on-demand.

Learn more about the Boston Pops.