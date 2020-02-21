Brain Surgery is No Match for This Musician

Also in this roundup: Jessica Alba dances to Beethoven, a robot conducts an orchestra, a cat joins the symphony, and so, so much more.

1. When you're a scientist stationed at the South Pole, what do you do to keep busy during the long hours of winter? Well, for starters, play music! Here's a photo tour of the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station, including the well-equipped music room.

2. Human orchestra, robot conductor. Science fiction is real.

3. The Danubia Symphony Orchestra is making music accessible for deaf and hard-of-hearing people in Budapest by having them hear Beethoven by touch.

4. A Valentine's Day orchestra proposal gone incredibly right:

5. Anyone who has ever met a cat knows they only ever do what they want. What this cat wanted was, apparently, to be the star of the show:

6. This "AR Pianist" app puts pianists at any piano you come across, anywhere -- and it also promises to teach you how to play. Is it for real?

7. Remix! Jessica Alba and her daughter dance to Beethoven:

8. Ann Hallenberg might be the best opera singer you've never heard of -- and she's singing at the Met this week.

9. Musician Dagmar Turner played her violin while undergoing brain surgery to ensure that the procedure would not impact her ability to play. Yeah. We're impressed too.