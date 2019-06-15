Related Program: 
Past BSO Broadcasts

The Brilliance of the Mendelssohn Siblings with the BSO

Saturday, June 15, 2019
8:00 PM

Shiyeon Sung leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in an overture by Fanny Mendelssohn and Felix Mendelssohn's Piano Concerto No. 1, with soloist Ingrid Fliter, as well as the relentless force of Dvorák's Symphony No. 8.

Encore broadcast from Saturday, January 5, 2019 

Shiyeon Sung, conductor
Ingrid Fliter, piano

MENDELSSOHN-HENSEL Overture in C
MENDELSSOHN Piano Concerto No. 1
DVOŘÁK Symphony No. 8

 

Hear a preview of Mendelssohn's First Piano Concerto with Ingrid Fliter:

Shiyeon Sung describes her musical upbringing in South Korea and the inspiration that led her to a life as a conductor:

