Friday, July 19, 2019

From Tanglewood: Gautier Capuçon is the solosist in Saint-Saëns's Cello Concerto No. 1, and Andris Nelsons leads the Boston Symphony in works by Debussy, Ravel, and Betsy Jolas.

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Gautier Capuçon, cello

Betsy JOLAS A Little Summer Suite

SAINT-SAËNS Cello Concerto No. 1

DEBUSSY La Mer

RAVEL La Valse