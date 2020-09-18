The Clara Schumann is the Perfect Cocktail for Late Summer Sipping

Yes, that's right -- Clara Schumann finally has a cocktail named after her. Plus, a face mask that helps you hear music better, a forest full of choral music, and more, all ahead!

1. Dalanie Harris and Katie Brown, hosts of the Classically Black Podcast, rounded up some fantastic pieces of music by Black artists and composers for I Care If You Listen.

2. Local conductorless ensemble A Far Cry sent would-be concertgoers on a musical treasure hunt last weekend. Here's a piece about it from the Boston Globe, and you can watch a recording of their livestream here:

3. Pioneering conductor Marin Alsop spoke with France 24 about "La Maestra," a Parisian competition for women conductors around the world:

4. The latest in face mask innovation: this mask could actually help you hear music better. It also looks really funky, so what's not to love?

5. If you take a walk through the Descanso Gardens in Los Angeles, California, you'll hear music -- thanks to 72 speakers installed by composer Pete Wyer.

6. Disney is reportedly working on a movie about the Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles! Find out more info here.

7. At long last, the Celebrity Series of Boston has developed the perfect cockail: the Clara Schumann. Here's how to make it: