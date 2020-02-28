Classical Musicians React to BTS "Black Swan"

Plus, plant music, the world's largest stringed instrument, and the ancient sounds of the Hagia Sophia.

1. We know playing music to plants helps them grow better. But what about when the plants... make music themselves?! NPR explores the lessons that we can learn from plant music.

2. Musicians wrote in to The Guardian to explain the special bonds they have with their instruments.

3. Strings Magazine investigates the art of writing music with fountain pens.

4. Planning a trip to Vienna this year? Trace Beethoven's footsteps, like Michael Cooper did for the New York Times.

5. Speaking of Vienna, a new app rewards car-free Viennese travellers with free tickets to museums and concerts!

6. Here's a video on the man behind the Earth Harp, the world's largest stringed instrument:

7. Hear Cappella Romana show us what Istanbul's ancient Hagia Sophia would have sounded like more than 500 years ago.

8. South Korean K-pop supergroup BTS recently released a new album, and with it, an art film for an orchestral version their song "Black Swan." Watch these classical musicians react (spoiler alert: they loved it).