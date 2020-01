The Crown Jewel of Piano Concertos at the BSO

Saturday night at 8, live from Symphony Hall, Javier Perianes is the soloist in Beethoven's iconic Emperor Concerto, and Marcelo Lehninger conducts the BSO in Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 5.

Saturday, January 4, 2020

8:00 PM

Marcelo Lehninger, conductor

Javier Perianes, piano

BEETHOVEN Overture to The Creatures of Prometheus

BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 5, Emperor

TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 5

Javier Perianes previews Beethoven's Emperor Concerto, as well as his most recent recording, one devoted to music by Maurice Ravel: