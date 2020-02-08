Related Program: 
In Concert

The Divine Tranquility of Rachmaninoff, and the Vitality of Bach

  • Skylark Vocal Ensemble and H+H Violinists Aisslin Nosky, Susanna Ogata, and Adriane Post
    Skylark Vocal Ensemble and H+H Violinists Aisslin Nosky, Susanna Ogata, and Adriane Post
    Sasha Greenhalgh / Handel and Haydn Society

On WCRB In Concert with the Skylark Vocal Ensemble, the choral group performs the meditative Vespers by Rachmaninoff, and the Handel and Haydn Society performs two of Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos.

Sunday, February 9, 2020
7:00 PM

Recorded on October 27, 2019 at St. Paul's, Harvard Square

Skylark
Luthien Brackett, mezzo-soprano
Jonas Budris, tenor
Eric Alatorre, bass
Glenn Miller, bass
Adrian Peacock, bass

RACHMANINOFF All-night Vigil (Vespers)

Recorded on February 18, 2018 at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall

The Handel and Haydn Society
Aisslinn Nosky, director

BACH Brandenburg Concerto No. 1
BACH Brandenburg Concerto No. 4

Hear Part 1:

Hear Part 2:

Hear Part 3:

See the program notes and text translation for this concert.

 

Learn more about the Skylark Vocal Ensemble and see upcoming events.

Tags: 
Skylark Vocal Ensemble
Sergei Rachmaninoff