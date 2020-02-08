The Divine Tranquility of Rachmaninoff, and the Vitality of Bach

On WCRB In Concert with the Skylark Vocal Ensemble, the choral group performs the meditative Vespers by Rachmaninoff, and the Handel and Haydn Society performs two of Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos.
Sunday, February 9, 2020
7:00 PM
Recorded on October 27, 2019 at St. Paul's, Harvard Square
Skylark
Luthien Brackett, mezzo-soprano
Jonas Budris, tenor
Eric Alatorre, bass
Glenn Miller, bass
Adrian Peacock, bass
RACHMANINOFF All-night Vigil (Vespers)
Recorded on February 18, 2018 at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall
The Handel and Haydn Society
Aisslinn Nosky, director
BACH Brandenburg Concerto No. 1
BACH Brandenburg Concerto No. 4
