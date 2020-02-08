The Divine Tranquility of Rachmaninoff, and the Vitality of Bach

On WCRB In Concert with the Skylark Vocal Ensemble, the choral group performs the meditative Vespers by Rachmaninoff, and the Handel and Haydn Society performs two of Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos.

Sunday, February 9, 2020

7:00 PM

Recorded on October 27, 2019 at St. Paul's, Harvard Square

Skylark

Luthien Brackett, mezzo-soprano

Jonas Budris, tenor

Eric Alatorre, bass

Glenn Miller, bass

Adrian Peacock, bass

RACHMANINOFF All-night Vigil (Vespers)

Recorded on February 18, 2018 at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall

The Handel and Haydn Society

Aisslinn Nosky, director

BACH Brandenburg Concerto No. 1

BACH Brandenburg Concerto No. 4

