Dvorák's Serenades, and a Tour through a Museum

Saturday, October 24, 2020
8:00 PM
In an encore broadcast of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the musicians of the BSO perform serenades by Dvorák, and Andris Nelsons conducts Mussorgsky's pictorial masterpiece, Pictures at an Exhibition.
Originally broadcast on Saturday, October 24, 2015:
Strings and Winds of the Boston Symphony Orchestra
DVORÁK Serenade for Winds
DVORÁK Nocturne, for strings
DVORÁK Serenade for Strings
Originally broadcast on Saturday, September 24, 2016:
Boston Symphony Orchestra
Andris Nelsons, conductor
MUSSORGSKY Pictures at an Exhibition