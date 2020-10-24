Dvorák's Serenades, and a Tour through a Museum

Saturday, October 24, 2020

8:00 PM

In an encore broadcast of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the musicians of the BSO perform serenades by Dvorák, and Andris Nelsons conducts Mussorgsky's pictorial masterpiece, Pictures at an Exhibition.

Originally broadcast on Saturday, October 24, 2015:

Strings and Winds of the Boston Symphony Orchestra

DVORÁK Serenade for Winds

DVORÁK Nocturne, for strings

DVORÁK Serenade for Strings

Originally broadcast on Saturday, September 24, 2016:

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Andris Nelsons, conductor

MUSSORGSKY Pictures at an Exhibition