Saturday night at 8, live from Symphony Hall, Andris Nelsons leads the BSO in Dvorák's masterful "New World" Symphony, alongside Shostakovich's Chamber Symphony and a work by Samuel Barber.

Saturday, January 25, 2020

(encore broadcast Monday, February 3)

8:00 PM

Andris Nelsons, conductor

BARBER Medea’s Meditation and Dance of Vengeance

SHOSTAKOVICH (arr. BARSHAI) Chamber Symphony

DVOŘÁK Symphony No. 9, From the New World

Andris Nelsons previews Shostakovich's Chamber Symphony: