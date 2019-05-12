An Epic Battle Between Heaven and Hell, in a Handel Masterpiece

Sunday, May 12, 2019
7:00 PM
On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Early Music Festival, the Festival Orchestra and soloists perform a stunning oratorio by Handel, now available on demand.
On the program:
HANDEL La Resurrezione
Karina Gauvin, Angelo
Teresa Wakim, Maddalena
Aaron Sheehan, San Giovanni
Christian Immler, Lucifero
Kelsey Lauritano, Cleofe
Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra
Stephen Stubbs, conductor
Recorded on June 15, 2017 at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall.
Hear Part 1:
Hear Part 2:
Hear Part 3:
Hear Part 4:
Read the program notes for La Resurrezione