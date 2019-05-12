An Epic Battle Between Heaven and Hell, in a Handel Masterpiece

Sunday, May 12, 2019

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Early Music Festival, the Festival Orchestra and soloists perform a stunning oratorio by Handel, now available on demand.

On the program:

HANDEL La Resurrezione

Karina Gauvin, Angelo

Teresa Wakim, Maddalena

Aaron Sheehan, San Giovanni

Christian Immler, Lucifero

Kelsey Lauritano, Cleofe

Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra

Stephen Stubbs, conductor

Recorded on June 15, 2017 at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall.

Hear Part 1:

Hear Part 2:

Hear Part 3:

Hear Part 4:

Read the program notes for La Resurrezione

Learn more about the Boston Early Music Festival