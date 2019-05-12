Related Program: 
An Epic Battle Between Heaven and Hell, in a Handel Masterpiece

  • Boston Early Music Festival
    Boston Early Music Festival
    Kathy Wittman

Sunday, May 12, 2019
7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Early Music Festival, the Festival Orchestra and soloists perform a stunning oratorio by Handel, now available on demand.

On the program:

HANDEL La Resurrezione

Karina Gauvin, Angelo
Teresa Wakim, Maddalena
Aaron Sheehan, San Giovanni
Christian Immler, Lucifero
Kelsey Lauritano, Cleofe

Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra
Stephen Stubbs, conductor

Recorded on June 15, 2017 at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall.

Boston Early Music Festival (BEMF)
George Frideric Handel