An Evening of Czech Music with Johannes Moser

Saturday, December 26, 2020

In an all-Czech program, Johannes Moser is the soloist in Dvorák's Cello Concerto, and Ludovic Morlot conducts the Boston Symphony Orchestra in Smetana's "The Moldau" and Martinu's Sixth Symphony, Fantaisies symphoniques.

Encore broadcast from Jan. 23, 2016

Ludovic Morlot, conductor

Johannes Moser, cello

SMETANA “The Moldau” from Ma Vlast

MARTINŮ Fantaisies symphoniques (Symphony No. 6)

DVORÁK Cello Concerto

WCRB's Brian McCreath talks with Johannes Moser about the Dvorák Cello Concerto and his life as a concert soloist:

Conductor Ludovic Morlot describes the experience of stepping in on short notice to lead this BSO concert and what he learned about Czech music by performing it in Prague: