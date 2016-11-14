An Evening with Pinchas Zukerman and the BSO

Saturday at 8pm, live from Symphony Hall, Pinchas Zukerman conducts Richard Strauss's Serenade for Winds and works by Bruckner and Haydn, in addition to joining the Boston Symphony Orchestra as the soloist in Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 3.

Saturday, February 22, 2020

(encore broadcast Monday, March 2)

8:00 PM

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Pinchas Zukerman, conductor and violin

Richard STRAUSS Serenade for Winds

BRUCKNER Adagio from String Quintet

MOZART Violin Concerto No. 3 in G

HAYDN Symphony No. 49, La passione