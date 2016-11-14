Related Program: 
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

An Evening with Pinchas Zukerman and the BSO

  • Pinchas Zukerman
    Pinchas Zukerman
    Cheryl Mazak

Saturday at 8pm, live from Symphony Hall, Pinchas Zukerman conducts Richard Strauss's Serenade for Winds and works by Bruckner and Haydn, in addition to joining the Boston Symphony Orchestra as the soloist in Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 3.

Saturday, February 22, 2020
(encore broadcast Monday, March 2)
8:00 PM

Boston Symphony Orchestra
Pinchas Zukerman, conductor and violin

Richard STRAUSS Serenade for Winds
BRUCKNER Adagio from String Quintet
MOZART Violin Concerto No. 3 in G
HAYDN Symphony No. 49, La passione

Pinchas Zukerman
Richard Strauss
Anton Bruckner
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Joseph Haydn