An Evening of Schubert and Christian Zacharias

Monday, March 30, 2020

Pianist Christian Zacharias is the soloist in Mozart's verdant Piano Concerto No. 17, as well as the conductor in selections from Schubert's Rosemunde and his Unfinished Symphony.

Encore broadcast from April 15, 2017

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Christian Zacharias, piano and conductor

SCHUBERT from Rosamunde, D. 797: Ballet Music I; Entr'acte II; Entr'acte III

MOZART Piano Concerto No. 17 in G, K. 453

SCHUBERT from Rosamunde, D. 797: Entr'acte I

SCHUBERT Symphony No. 8 in B minor, D. 759, Unfinished