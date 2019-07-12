Finlandia, Arranged for Electric Toothbrushes

    Screenshot from "Finlandia Hymn on 4 Electric Toothbrushes"
    Device Orchestra

Plus, we'll complicate "Happy Birthday," hear a viral opera-singing Uber driver, and find out how to hear the symphony for free, all in this link roundup! 

1. "Happy Birthday" is a pretty simple song... right? Pianist Nahre Sol raises its complexity, 16 times:

2. Paul Dukas was much more than just the composer of "The Sorcerer's Apprentice." Here's a deep dive into his boundary-pushing opera, "Ariane et Barbe-bleu," courtesy of VAN Magazine.

3. Meet Menzi Mngoma, an up-and-coming opera singer whose career took off after a video of him singing while driving for Uber went viral.

4. Caroline Shaw's album "Orange," with the Attacca Quartet, has been getting a ton of press lately, and for good reason! Strings Magazine spoke with the artists about what went into crafting it

5. Life hack! Here's how to go to the symphony for free.

6. Finlandia! On electric toothbrushes! With googly eyes! The splendor, the majesty!

Not impressive enough for you? Try this:

