Giddens, the Pops, and "Rediscovering the Incredible Black Composer"

On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Pops, Rhiannon Giddens curates a program dedicated to African-American composers, including Margaret Bonds, Eubie Blake, Florence Price, and more!
Sunday, June 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Recorded May 25, 2019 at Symphony Hall
This concert is not available on demand.
Rhiannon Giddens
Lara Downes
Darius de Haas
Boston Pops
Keith Lockhart, conductor
JOPLIN Overture to Treemonisha
John WILLIAMS The 1960's: The Turbulent Years, from Nixon
BOWIE arr. MATHES Space Oddity
BECKEL From the Earth to the Moon
BLAKE Boston Pops March
STRAYHORN arr. ELLIOTT Lush Life
STRAYHORN arr. FIRTH Daydream
PRICE Piano Concerto in One Movement (excerpts)
STRAYHORN Pretty Girl
BRADFORD Ain't Gonna Play No Second Fiddle
WALKER Lyric for Strings
Hazel SCOTT arr. ELLIOTT Idyll
BONDS Troubled Water
BLAKE You're Lucky to Me, from Shuffle Along
trad. Pretty Little Girl
trad. Waterboy
trad. Mouth Music
Learn more about this concert.
See upcoming events with the Boston Pops.