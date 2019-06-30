Giddens, the Pops, and "Rediscovering the Incredible Black Composer"

On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Pops, Rhiannon Giddens curates a program dedicated to African-American composers, including Margaret Bonds, Eubie Blake, Florence Price, and more!

Sunday, June 30, 2019

7:00 PM

Recorded May 25, 2019 at Symphony Hall

This concert is not available on demand.

Rhiannon Giddens

Lara Downes

Darius de Haas

Boston Pops

Keith Lockhart, conductor

JOPLIN Overture to Treemonisha

John WILLIAMS The 1960's: The Turbulent Years, from Nixon

BOWIE arr. MATHES Space Oddity

BECKEL From the Earth to the Moon

BLAKE Boston Pops March

STRAYHORN arr. ELLIOTT Lush Life

STRAYHORN arr. FIRTH Daydream

PRICE Piano Concerto in One Movement (excerpts)

STRAYHORN Pretty Girl

BRADFORD Ain't Gonna Play No Second Fiddle

WALKER Lyric for Strings

Hazel SCOTT arr. ELLIOTT Idyll

BONDS Troubled Water

BLAKE You're Lucky to Me, from Shuffle Along

trad. Pretty Little Girl

trad. Waterboy

trad. Mouth Music



