Glories of the Italian Baroque with the Handel and Haydn Society

Monday, April 27, 9pm

On a Festival 1750 broadcast, violinist Aisslinn Nosky leads the Handel and Haydn Society in an exuberant performance of concertos by Vivaldi and Locatelli at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall.

Handel and Haydn Society

Aisslinn Nosky, violin and leader



Program:

Vivaldi - Concerto in B Minor for Four Violins, Op. 3, No. 10

Vivaldi - Concerto for Violin in G Major, Op. 3, No. 3

Vivaldi - Concerto for Cello in D Major

Locatelli - Concerto à quattro in D Major, Op. 7, No. 1

Locatelli - Concerto à quattro in E-flat Major, Op. 7, No. 6,

"Il Pianto d'Arianna"

Recorded on February 12, 2017 at NEC's Jordan Hall.

Hear a preview of the concert. WCRB's Alan McLellan with Aisslinn Nosky:

This concert is no longer available on demand.

