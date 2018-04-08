Gluck's Take on a Timeless Greek Tale

Sunday at 7pm on WCRB In Concert with Odyssey Opera, Mireille Asselin is Helen, Meghan Lindsay is Paris, and Erica Schuller is Cupid in Gluck's opera Paride ed Elena, telling the classic story of two lovers during the onset of the Trojan War.

Sunday, October 6, 2019

7:00 PM

GLUCK Paride ed Elena

Odyssey Opera

Gil Rose, conductor

Crystal Manich, director

Mireille Asselin, Elena

Meghan Lindsay, Paride

Erica Schuller, Amore (Erasto)

Dana Lynne Varga, Pallas Athene

Recorded February 15 and 17, 2019 at Huntington Avenue Theatre

Hear a preview of Paris ed Elena and of the 2019-2020 Odyssey Opera season from Artistic Director Gil Rose:

