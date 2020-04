Tuesday, April 28, 9pm

On a Festival 1750 broadcast, Martin Pearlman leads Boston Baroque in Beethoven's Seventh Symphony, and Eric Hoeprich is the soloist in Mozart's Clarinet Concerto in a concert at Jordan Hall.

On the program:

Mozart - Divertimento in F, K. 138

Mozart - Clarinet Concerto in A, K. 622

Eric Hoeprich, basset clarinet

Beethoven - Symphony No. 7 in A, Op. 92

See details of Boston Baroque's 2020-2021 season