Guerrero Conducts Duruflé, Walton, and Grime

Saturday at 8pm, live from Symphony Hall, Giancarlo Guerrero returns to the BSO to conduct Helen Grime's Limina and Walton's Cello Concerto, with soloist Johannes Moser, as well as the BSO and Tanglewood Festival Chorus in Duruflé's Requiem.
Saturday, February 29, 2020
(encore broadcast Monday, March 9)
8:00 PM
Boston Symphony Orchestra
Tanglewood Festival Chorus
Boston Symphony Children's Choir
Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor
James Burton, choral conductor
Johannes Moser, cello
Helen GRIME Limina (BSO commission)
WALTON Cello Concerto
DURUFLÉ Requiem
Johannes Moser talks with WCRB's Brian McCreath about the rare qualities of Walton's Cello Concerto and why it's less commonly performed as other pieces for his instrument, as well as what it takes to be ready to perform an astonishing number of concertos through the course of a given season: