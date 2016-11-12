Guerrero Conducts Duruflé, Walton, and Grime

Saturday at 8pm, live from Symphony Hall, Giancarlo Guerrero returns to the BSO to conduct Helen Grime's Limina and Walton's Cello Concerto, with soloist Johannes Moser, as well as the BSO and Tanglewood Festival Chorus in Duruflé's Requiem.

Saturday, February 29, 2020

(encore broadcast Monday, March 9)

8:00 PM

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Tanglewood Festival Chorus

Boston Symphony Children's Choir

Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor

James Burton, choral conductor

Johannes Moser, cello

Helen GRIME Limina (BSO commission)

WALTON Cello Concerto

DURUFLÉ Requiem

Johannes Moser talks with WCRB's Brian McCreath about the rare qualities of Walton's Cello Concerto and why it's less commonly performed as other pieces for his instrument, as well as what it takes to be ready to perform an astonishing number of concertos through the course of a given season: