Hand(el) Washing, with Water Music

The Handel and Haydn Society and WCRB team up to remind you to stay healthy and safe. Wash your hands!

Experts say that one of the best things you can do to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus is also one of the simplest: wash your hands, frequently, for at least 20 seconds each time. 20 seconds doesn't sound like a lot, but when you're standing at the sink, it can feel like an eternity. The Handel and Haydn Society is here to help: along with WCRB and a group of Boston-area leaders like Jon Santiago and Michelle Wu, this video series of 20-30 second clips of Handel's iconic Water Music is the perfect handwashing soundtrack.

