Handel's "Messiah" for Our Time

See and hear a performance of Handel's masterpiece by the Handel and Haydn Society, produced at GBH.

Boston's Handel and Haydn Society hasn't missed a performance of Handel's timeless holiday classic "Messiah" since 1854. The streak was in jeopardy, until, that is, our partnering with H&H to bring the oratorio to life.



Watch the performance on demand:

As we all find new ways to gather and celebrate as one, GBH and the Handel and Haydn Society are collaborating in a transformative take on Handel's Messiah — a breathtaking performance brought to life for television and video streaming, recorded at GBH's Fraser Performance Studio.

Watch a preview and behind-the-scenes look:



Ian Watson, conductor

Joélle Harvey, soprano

Reginald Mobley, countertenor

Aaron Sheehan, tenor

Sumner Thompson, baritone

Members of the H+H Orchestra and Chorus

Want even more Messiah?

Join CRB Classical 99.5 on December 21 for the complete performance of Handel and Haydn Society’s 2017 Handel's Messiah. Led by Artistic Director Harry Christophers at Symphony Hall, Jeremy Eichler of the Boston Globe described the rendition as “a fluid and theatrical traversal.” Tune in Monday, December 21st at 8pm, streaming on classicalWCRB.org, and on the CRB Classical app.

Learn more about this performance from the Handel and Haydn Society.



Read the Handel and Haydn Society's press release on "Messiah for Our Time."